'The Wizard of Oz' Munchkin Elaine Merk Binder Dead at 94

Elaine Merk Binder, who famously played one of the munchkins in "The Wizard of Oz," is dead.

Elaine died Sunday ... according to her daughter, Annette Phillips. The cause of death is unclear.

Most of the actors who played munchkins in the 1939 movie are dead ... Elaine had been one of the last few who were still alive.

Elaine tried out for "The Wizard of Oz" way back in 1938 ... and she was one of 8 munchkins who dance and sing in the movie.

Elaine's daughter says he appears in the film during the performance of "Come Out, Come Out" ... she's staged in the second little house up the steps. Just before they go into "Off to See the Wizard," Elaine can be seen as one of the eight dancers in a pavilion at the rear, wearing a dark green dress and hat.

Elaine turned 8 years old during filming on the MGM lot.

Elaine once recalled ... "I tried out for the 'Wizard of Oz' Munchkins. For me it was scary. It was my first big call for girls from a major studio."

She was 94.