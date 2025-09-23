Jordyn Woods Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!

Jordyn Woods is celebrating her 28th year around the sun today, and we've compiled the best of the best to honor her in a sexy, special way ...

From her days on "Life of Kylie" with Kylie Jenner to launching her own line of goodies, "Woods By Jordyn," this birthday-baddie is a veteran when it comes to throwin' thirst traps up on the 'gram ...

Our photo gallery is stacked with selfies like this one -- a black one-piece swimsuit that hugs in all the right spots ... So hot your tummy will be in knots!

Check out the pics, it's our gift to you 😘!