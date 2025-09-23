Sweatpants and Hoodie Sets for Less Than $50

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Just because you're feeling casual doesn't mean you can't look chic. Ditch your tattered tee and track pants and trade them in for a sweat set that's a little more elevated.

We rounded up some matching two piece sets that'll serve you well all season long. Whether you're running errands, getting coffee with the girls or just straight bumming it on the couch, you're guaranteed to look good doing it all in these cozy sweat sets ... all available for less than $50!

Who says sweatpants can't be fashionable? The PRETTYGARDEN Wide Leg Sweatsuit puts a new spin on the sweats you wore to gym class.

With an oversized sweatshirt that perfectly matches its wide leg bottoms, you’ll look put together wherever you are ... whether you’re in line at the supermarket or grabbing coffee with the girls. Plus, it’s available in a variety of super cute colors.

If you’re all about comfort, you’re going to love this MEROKEETY Fuzzy Loungewear Set.

It can’t get much more cozy than this two-piece set, crafted from super soft and stretchy fleece fabric. It includes a crew neck sweater and matching drawstring pants with a ribbed knit hem…available in so many different shades. It’s cute enough to wear to the farmer’s market and comfy enough to wear to bed!

Take your loungewear game to the next level with this PRETTYGARDEN Half-Zip Sweatsuit Set.

If you’re looking for something a bit more put together than the classic sweatpants and hoodie, this matching set is exactly what you need. You can wear the half-zip sweatshirt on its own with your favorite jeans for a more elevated look…or pair it with the matching palazzo-style pants. Whatever way you choose, you’re guaranteed to be cozy.

You can’t beat a pair of classic sweats. This AUTOMET Hoodie Sweatsuit Set is your tried and true hoodie and sweatpant pairing…and, of course, it’s incredibly comfortable.

With an oversized fit, this set is perfect for those days you feel like bumming around and just can’t be bothered to put on real pants. With over 20 color options, including several shades of camo, there’s sure to be a set you love.

You can never have too many hoodies…so why wouldn’t you stock up on this Fixmatti Hoodie Sweatsuit Set?

This super cute two piece will have you looking trendy…even when you just rolled out of bed. Whether you’re heading to class or on the way to run errands, you’re sure to be confident and comfortable in your new favorite hoodie and sweats set.

With cooler weather on its way, this ANRABESS Ribbed Knit Lounge Set is the perfect ’fit for hanging at home on chilly fall days. Binge those Netflix shows you’ve been waiting to watch or whip up a warm meal in this versatile set. Available in a variety of neutral colors as well as fun pops of pink and blue, this chic sweater set is exactly what you need this season.

