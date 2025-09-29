Deep Deals on Sofia Richie Grainge's Adorable Essentials Line

Hello ... is it deals you're looking for?

Pieces from Sofia Richie Grainge's kids line are a steal right now, thanks to Amazon's early Prime Big Deal Days savings ... and these items from Lionel Richie's daughter are just too cute to pass up.

While Big Deal Days officially runs from October 7-8, the online merchant has already dropped prices on a ton of products, including some must-own looks from Grainge's Amazon Essentials line for girls.

Already affordable, some of these pieces are now going for 10-20% off right now -- so act fast!

As temps continue to drop, bundle up your little lady in this Lightweight Cardigan Sweater!

This knit is made from 100% cotton yarn and has natural stretch, giving a relaxed, comfortable fit. It also features a scalloped detail, and adorable, floral-shaped faux-pearl snaps ... and comes in two other versions, one covered in strawberries and another in light pink.

This absolutely charming Field Jacket with Ruffle is the sweetest piece to add to your little one’s closet.

While it may be stylish, it’s also been designed for warmth, featuring durable and insulated quilted fabric. It also includes snap button closures, making it easy to put on and take off, even for little hands. Available in a variety of pastel colors and prints, this cute coat is sure to fit right in to your baby's wardrobe.

Keep the cuteness coming with this Girls' Knit Casual Dress!

Stretchy and breathable, this dress is fitted at the top and flowy below the waist, while the embroidered edges and front buttons give it some quality details that make it feel dressy enough for any occasion.

No outfit is complete without some Non-Slip Mary Jane Shoes.

These cute kicks are made from high quality faux patent leather, with a faux leather lining as well. They also feature brogue detailing, with an adjustable strap and padded insole with memory foam for comfort.

Make you life easier and just pick up this Linen Dress in every color and call it a day!

It's made of a ultra breathable linen, has beautiful accents around the sleeves, includes a slight elastic waist for fit and is complete with buttons in the back for ease of on and off.

Last, but not least, these this Mommy and Me Short Sleeve Pajama Set.

With this set, you can twin with your kid -- as the line has seven different designs they've used for matching pajamas for all ages, from babies and toddlers to moms.