Get 40% Off Yankee Candles During Prime Big Deal Days

As early sales for Prime Big Deal Days continue to roll in, some of Yankee Candle's best-smellers are going for 40% off -- and these prices definitely don't stink!

With their entire shop at a major discount ... we've pulled together some of their seasonal faves to fill your home with the smells of fall.

Whether it's warm cinnamon or autumn leaves you're looking for, there's a scent for everyone!

Love the smell of apple and pumpkin pies? How about a candle that has both?

This candle will make your home smell of fresh apples and baked pumpkins -- plus notes of warm spices -- without having to bake a thing.

Bring back those memories of apple orchards and pumpkin patches with this one!

As the leaves start to fall outside, bring some of that scene inside with the Autumn Leaves candle.

This one smells like birch and maple leaves, fall fruits and a hint of apple blossom -- and, like all Yankee Candles this size, will burn up to 150 hours!

This Pumpkin Maple Crème Caramel candle might just smell good enough to eat.

This one smells exactly like it sounds, with notes of pumpkin crème caramel and a spiced custard drizzled in maple-caramel syrup. Anyone else getting hungry?

For a more "mellow" scent, go with the Harvest Fall candle.

This one has scenes of cinnamon and clove, mixed with sweet apple and pumpkin, coming together to create what the seller calls a "welcoming sanctuary at home."

Get that bakery smell without opening the oven with the Kitchen Spice candle.

This one has everything from the spice cabinet -- including ginger, cardamom, cinnamon and clove -- plus, hits of sweet orange to brighten it up a bit. Just know some of your guests may be disappointed once they realize there's no baked treats coming their way!

Looking for an earthier scent? Try the Autumn Wreath candle.

This one has woody notes in the base, along with the smells of spices and apple for another smell that screams fall.

Of course, these autumn scents aren't the only ones on sale right now -- check out the full Yankee Candle store on Amazon to buy your faves while they're 40% off.