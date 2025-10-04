Amazon Prime Big Deals Days -- Top Deals for Your Kitchen!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

While Prime Big Deal Days officially runs from October 7-8, the online retailer already offering up major savings on everything you need to upgrade your kitchen.

So now is the time to go on a shopping spree that'll make you a top chef ... with killer deals on items including air-friers, espresso machines, pizza ovens, and even a few products from Paris Hilton.

Cooking skills not included!

Let's start with a device that'll really turn up the heat! A hot item, brought to you by the hottest blonde you know -- and by that we're talking about Paris Hilton Air-Fryer!

This Air-Fryer allows you to indulge in all the guilt-free delights with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. It's powerful and versatile, with settings that include Air Fry, Roast, Broil, Bake, Reheat, Keep Warm, Pizza, and Dehydrate, all with an adjustable time control and temperature range from 90°F to 400°F! So, say it with us: That’s hot!

They all say the best way to start your day is a good cup o' joe. Well, this Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker is primed to make you the best brew, day or night.

This coffee maker can brew a variety of cup sizes, including 5, 8 and 12oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. The compact design fits small spaces, with a removable 25 fl. oz water tank. Its also produces a velvety layer of coffee foam, making each cup perfect every time you brew. And the capsules are fully recyclable, making this a sustainable option as well!

If you're a fan of the air fryer, but also want a more traditional convection oven, then this Breville BOV900BSS Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro and Convection Oven is just for you.

This is a versatile countertop oven that allows you to roast, air fry and dehydrate. Super convection reduces cooking time by up to 30%, so it's less waiting and more eating for you! There are 13 different cooking functions, and smart algorithms steer the oven's power to where and when it's needed, creating a prime cooking environment!

Turn your home into your own version of Kitchen Nightmares ... hopefully without the nightmares ... with this Nuwave 7pc Cookware Set!

In this set, which you can get in multiple different colors, you get premium forged pans, pots, tempered glass lids, and stay-cool handles that will make you feel less like an idiot sandwich when cooking, and more like an incredible world-class chef!

Breville also has an espresso machine to offer, including this Breville Infuser Espresso Machine BES840XL!

The Breville Infuser delivers optimal flavor in every cup o' joe, using the 4 keys formula, ensuring the right dose of beans, optimal water pressure, precise temperature control, and microfoam milk for latte art just so you can impress your date! And if any of that made sense to you, brewmaster, then this is definitely the machine for you!

Mix, mix, mix with this Braun MultiQuick 5 Immersion Hand Blender.

You already go to the gym, why work out your arms when you're just trying to indulge in some lovely, warm baked goods? This hand blender is the perfect tool to help you mix things up with little effort ... so you can enjoy your deserts ASAP!

This next item is neat for your meat ... the wireless CHEF iQ Sense!

Download the CHEF iQ app, stick your probes into your cooking cut of beef, and keep an eye on the temperature that pops up on your phone! That easy! And the probes are able to withstand 1000 degrees Fahrenheit, so don't worry about overworking the thermometer ... unless you plan on burning down the kitchen.

"Pizza time!" is gonna be a phrase you're using way too often with this CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven at your disposal.

Capable of heating things up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll be filling your kitchen with all the lovely smells of your favorite pizza parlor ... only now it's in your home! There's 5 presets available - Neapolitan, New York, Thin-Crust, Pan, or Frozen. And if you're a sucker for authenticity and originality, then there's a manual set up option too, so you can find the perfect pie.

At this point, you've seen the COSORI Air Fryer Pro 9-in-1 in so many of your family friends' houses that it's time to get one.

This sale is your perfect excuse! And as if you needed more excuses to purchase one, just think how easy it will be to make crispy, golden chicken, perfectly seared steak, delectably crunchy fries, with up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and an advanced JuiceLock technology all at the touch of a few buttons! This one has gotta be one of the tastiest deals on the list.

Time to let the knife do the work with this Cuisinart 6 Pc Stainless Steel Essentials Cutlery Block Set.

This knife set Includes an 8 inch Chef Knife, 8 inch Slicing Knife, 7 inch Santoku Knife, 5.5 inch Serrated Utility Knife, 3.5 inch Paring Knife, Stainless Steel Shears, and an Acacia Wood Block with a built in sharpener. So, cut out the stalling and slash this item off your kitchen needs checklist!

Last on the list is the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Blender, the tool you'll be using to make all of your delicious and hardy milkshakes, protein shakes, and fresh juice mixtures!

The stainless steel blades are here to work overtime to make sure you get the perfect amount of thick or liquid-y for whichever kind of drink you prefer.