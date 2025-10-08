Prime Big Deal Days Discounts on Premium Women's Fashion

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Alright, ladies, Prime Big Deal Days 2025 has got some eye-catching deals on everything you need to catch some eyes yourself!

Dress like your favorite celebs as Amazon has dropped prices on a ton of premium and luxury fashion brands including PAIGE, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Derek Lam and HUDSON -- with HUDSON's Brooks Nader denim collab going for 30% off!

Check out some of our picks below -- and shop all of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days discounts here.

One of the hottest models out there is Brooks Nader, star of Love Thy Nader ... and her collab with HUDSON denim resulted in some equally hot fashion, including these Beth Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jeans!

Simple, slick, and part of the Nader's capsule collection, the Beth Mid-Rise Straight Ankle Jean in North Gate is a nod to the original Beth fit, with the same signature flap pocket you know and love.

Another option from Nader's world -- as seen on the model herself above -- are these HUDSON Low & Loose Jeans!

Also part of the collab capsule, these jeans are designed to sit low on the hip and fit baggy throughout the leg, with a clean finished hem. To make the look extra neat, there is also gold branded buttons and a branded patch to the back waistband. Both pair are going for 30% off the regular price, right now!

This PAIGE Women's Suede Vest is an excellent choice for you to channel your inner Yellowstone ... or inner Bella Hadid.

Go sleeveless and look effortlessly cool ... or toss it on over turtleneck or flowy top ... either way, it's the perfect look on an autumn day in the sun. Yee-haw!

Also from PAIGE, this Women's Bel Dress is the perfect piece for a fancy autumn night out.

Simple and stylish, the fabric is a mid-weight, super-stretch ribbed knit, made soft, unlined, with long bell sleeves, making for a comfy fit for fall.

Another cute PAIGE piece is this Women’s Brasserie Dress.

This long sleeve mini dress is crafted from luxurious 100% crinkled silk in a beautiful black Victorian floral print. The Victorian vibes are also perfect for spooky season, with the right mix of comfort and elegance.

Moving on to the cozier fits to fight the cooler weather coming your way -- let's start with this NAADAM Women's Cashmere Hoodie!

Once again, you're looking at something simple and stylish. Designed with minimal detailing for effortless versatility, 100% cashmere, sustainably-sourced, and ensured to have exceptional quality while supporting traditional craftsmanship, this one is made to last season after season.

This MICHAEL KORS Leather Moto Jacket is sure to give off badass energy in any situation.

The item description says it best -- "It’s the last piece you put on, but the first thing people see when you go out." So, get ready to feel like a model strutting you stuff -- and leave gawkers' jaws on the floor!

Comfy is the name of the game with this BAREFOOT DREAMS Eco CozyChic Hoodie Lounge Set ... here to make you feel good and lounge in style!

This set is crafted from 100% recycled CozyChic yarn. It features a drop-shoulder, relaxed-fit hoodie, and patch pocket shorts with a adjustable drawstring waist and slightly longer inseam. We're feeling nice and cozy just looking at it -- so, imagine what it'll feel like actually wearing it!

Look pretty in pink in this Women's Mid-length High-Collar Coat from Kate Spade.

This coat is elegant and bright, with the single-breasted high-neck style keeping you warmer on chillier days, but also adding an element of refinement in your outfit. It is crafted with a premium wool blend that is built to last and create comfort. It's dyed pink with gold rims, guaranteed to catch anyone's eye on any day!

For even chillier days, there's also this Kate Spade Belted Short Down Puffer Jacket.

Luxurious faux fur makes this fit not just a way of keeping the cold away, but also one that oozes richness and beauty. Feel cozy without compromising your style. In fact, watch them go hand-in-hand!

Keep it cute with this LIKELY Women's Alani Dress ... a colorful option that also gives off some some seriously chic vibes.

Simple in nature, with plain cyan or pink color, jeweled neckline and pockets, while embellished buttons provide depth to the fit!

There's more chilly day options that meet the eye, like this DEREK LAM Women’s Becky Raglan Horsebit Sweater Dress.

It's crafted from a compact merino wool knit ... which means we're talking high quality. The fit-and-flare silhouette is accentuated by a ribbed waist panel finished with a gold horse-bit hardware and black leather tabs. It features a turtleneck, drop shoulders, long sleeves, and a fluid shape that falls below the knee, all to keep you looking fresh and feeling warm.

Last, but certainly not least, take a look at JOE'S The Brody High Rise Wide Leg Trouser Pants!

These trouser pants are the perfect match with you button downs, jackets, and all the other formal attire you've got going for your big business endeavors.