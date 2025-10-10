Kyle Richards' Fall Fashion Staples Under $75

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Everyone's favorite Beverly Hills Housewives is here with the realest deals on Amazon this fall.

Kyle Richards hosted a livestream this week with some of her favorite fashion pieces for the season -- and they're not only incredibly cute, but wallet-friendly.

Everything on this list will cost you less that $75 -- so get shopping!

This Cropped Jacket With Pockets serves chic as temps start to drop -- keeping you warm while also keeping it classy.

It also comes in any color you like -- like including green, light blue, navy blue, black, white, brown, khaki, grey, and red! This one will be a staple of your fall wardrobe ... just like Richards' herself has been a staple of RHOBH for 15 years.

Another jacket option is this Women's Cropped Jacket, which is a lightweight bomber with a button drawstring zip-up.

It comes in green, blue, khaki, red, black, and navy. And no matter which color you pick, it'll finish off any look for a cool and casual night out with the girls. Just beware those flying wine glasses!

You may have seen this PRETTYGARDEN Women's Oversized Fall Sweaters a million times, especially in this time of year, but that just might mean it's time to get your own!

Bolster your autumnal wardrobe with yet another winning pick from Kyle, as the cozy and sophisticated embrace of this beautifully crafted cable knit sweater will keep you warm and comfy all season long. Red not your color? Don't worry, it also comes in a ton of other colorways!

Keep the comfort coming with these Fisoew Womens Wide Leg Pants.

These high-waisted pants come in khaki, blue, black, grey, red, and brown, ready to suit your style -- whether you're wearing them on your way to the gym, a movie night or whatever dinner party from hell life may throw your way!

We all know Kyle loves herself a cowboy hat -- and this Wide Brim Western Cowboy Hat from Lanzom will certainly cost you a helluva lot less than one from Kemo Sabe.

If you too are a Beverly Hills resident -- where the sun always shines -- you know that this hat could come in use all year round. It could also double as a great head-topper for your upcoming Halloween parties!

Last, but not least, throw all your diamonds into this Suede Bag for Women!

It's the perfect size to store all your personal items, plus, simple, sweet, classy and trendy -- just like Kyle herself, right?