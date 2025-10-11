Helicopter Crashes In California Injures 5, Video Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

A helicopter just crashed in Huntington Beach, CA ... and it's all on video.

Dramatic video shows the chopper hovering above the famous beach boardwalk in Orange County, spiraling and then falling from the sky and crashing near an overpass by Pacific Coast Highway.

In the footage, people scream and run for cover ... and then smoke and debris fill the air.

The crash comes in advance of Sunday's Cars 'N Copters event at Huntington Beach ... which is billed as Southern California's premier automotive and helicopter experience.

It's unclear what caused the crash ... at least 5 people have been taken to a hospital with injuries.