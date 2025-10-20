Harvey Levin Launches Political Movement 'OWTA' to Hold Congress Accountable

Tell Congress to End Shutdown or It's Out With Their Asses!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Harvey Levin, like millions of Americans, is sick of the government shutdown, and, he wants help issuing an ultimatum to EVERY member of Congress -- end the shutdown this week or face primary challenges in next year's midterm elections.

The founder and executive producer of TMZ called for our whole office's attention during Monday's TMZ Livestream to announce a new movement called "OWTA" -- which stands for "Out With Their Asses."

HL says he's done with gridlock in Washington, especially because of the ongoing government shutdown ... and, he wants to hold politicians to account. Basically, calling on voters to support non-incumbents in next year's election cycle to force pols on both sides to the table.

To be clear, Harvey isn't blaming Dems or the GOP for the shutdown ... he's blaming everyone, and he wants to unite voters from all across the political spectrum to demand better from their leaders. Levin's even set a deadline -- fix the shutdown by Friday or else!