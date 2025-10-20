Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Kids

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This Halloween, your kids can bring their favorite TV and movie characters to life with some killer pop culture-inspired costumes.

Whether they're still obsessed with Wicked and Wednesday ... or you're one of those parents who lets them watch stuff like Terrifier and Child's Play ... Spirit Halloween's Amazon shop has everything to help your children dress to impress ... with deliveries guaranteed for Prime members by October 31 if you act fast.

Think of all the good things that can happen in "One Short Day" ... or, one short night of trick-or-treating ... in these Elphaba and Glinda costumes for kids.

These new looks are inspired by their outfits in Wicked: For Good, out next month, with Glinda once again rocking a pink and blue dress and crown -- wand and shoes sold separately -- and Elphaba wearing an all black jacket, cape, and matching witch hat.

Get Elphie's green makeup here.

He may star in some of the grossest movies out there, but Art the Clown is already a horror icon -- and one both boys and girls can dress as on his favorite night.

Try not to die laughing at the boy's costume, which features Art the Clown sadistically grimacing as he seems to carry your son around the neighborhood hunting for candy. Or, you can smile at the lifeless sunflower eyes of this girl costume, which also comes with a black and white dress, a small hat, and a bloody knife.

Picking our the perfect look for Halloween should be Child's Play this year ... when you see this Chucky costume!

This one only comes with the Good Guy sweater and knife -- though Amazon has no shortage of red wigs that will do the trick for his wild hair. Just pick up some temporary tattoo stitches ... or draw them on with makeup ... and you're good to go!

Halloween does NOT fall on a Wednesday this year, thankfully, but that doesn't mean Wednesday won't be all over the place trick-or-treating. You kids -- or your child and a friend -- can rock these Wednesday and Enid costumes inspired by the Netflix hit.

Complete with their corresponding Nevermore outfits -- Wednesday with the black and grey striped school outfit, and Enid with the purple and black -- this is the perfect pairing to charm your way into some extra candy!

On your left ... is what you'll say trick-or-treating in this Captain America Brave New World Costume!

The new era of Captain America is here, complete with the buff suit of the star-spangled man with a plan, and his signature red visor.

His shield, however, is sold separately.

It would be a total hiccup to miss out on dressing up as ... well, Hiccup for Halloween this year.

How to Train Your Dragon is now fully live action -- and this is one of the most popular costumes for 2025. Bring the talking fishbone to life this Hallow Weekend with his classic hide pants, vest, green shirt, and fur boot covers. You'll need to provide your own shoes.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!