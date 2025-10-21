Celebrate Back to the Future Day with New 40th Anniversary Merch!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Where we're going, we don't need roads ... because it's Back to the Future Day!

Oh boy, this is heavy. As the OG movie celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, Universal has dropped a ton of new ... or old, depending on when you traveled from ... swag to celebrate.

From LEGO sets to Crocs, Funko! Pops to tees, check out some of the latest merch drops ... and check out the trilogy's full Amazon storefront for more. And you physical media fans, be sure to buy the whole trilogy here, now in 4K.

You don't need to bang your head on the bathroom sink to get a vision of this LEGO Icons Set ... which is ready for to build and display in your home now.

This 3-in-1 LEGO set contains 1,856 pieces and gets your the iconic DeLorean, with the antenna to catch lightning on it, a second set of wheels featured in the third instillation of the trilogy, a hoverboard, town model, futuristic fuel tank, and little Doc and Marty Minifigs!

This Little People set features Marty McFly and Doctor Emmett Brown in the classic Little People style.

The box has the cute figurines positioned in a homage to the iconic clocktower scene, where Doc has to make the cables connect just in time to send Marty back to 1985! But don't worry, no cables to connect here ... just log on to Amazon and snatch this sweet set!

Time to go into sport mode and hit 88 miles per hour ... with these Back to the Future Crocs!

These crocs come in deep blue with lightning bolts on top, and a streak of fire along the sides, just like the DeLorean as it hits 88 MPH. They also have a Throwback Time Circuit and Flux Capacitor backstrap, and come with a set of charms inspired by the film.

It may not be a literal hoverboard, but maybe these Hey Dude Hoverboard Shoes will do the trick until the real thing gets created someday ... hopefully soon.

These shoes match the exact color scheme of Marty McFly's iconic Hoverboard scene in Back to the Future II. Just make sure to lend a helping hand if someone needs these shoes to get away from a group of bullies ... and beware of cow manure!

Rock and roll with this Playmobil set that features Marty and Doc in their first movie looks, with Einstein, and, of course, the DeLorean too!

You won't need 1.21 gigawatts to get the lights on the DeLorean to work ... just some AAA batteries, sold separately.

Nothing's more retro than a retro t-shirt of a movie about going back in time released in the most retro era. You get all that?

This shirt comes in white, grey, or heather grey, with the Back to the Future logo front and center in pink, yellow, and lavender and the DeLorean speeding away just beneath it leaving a fire trail in the same colors. They're no Calvin Kleins, but this shirt is so awesome even your mother will fall in love with it!

Not your style? There are a ton of other tees celebrating the film here.

Finally, put on your goggles, hazmat suits, and gloves, cause you are going to want to be careful with this Doc Funko! Pop!

No Plutonium Cores here, but you do get Doc with the Hill Valley clocktower, complete with a lightning bolt streaking through the box.

