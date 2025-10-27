Celebs Dressed Up With The Fam For Halloween!

It's Hallo-week, which means it's time to get decked out in costumes! Famous celebs are going all out with the fam bam to create the ghoul-est groups for Halloween! A-listers like Khloe Kardashian dressed up as a cat with her kiddo and Mariah Carey immersed herself in the "Alvin And The Chipmunks" universe in a costume trio!

This just in: Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell got their little crew to become the Channel 4 News group ... even Anna Kendrick joined in on their fun fam fits!

Yeah, these big stars love dressing up with their kids, but singing sisters Halle and Chloe Bailey took it upon themselves to release their inner Scooby Doo personas!