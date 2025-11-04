Famous Movie and TV Show Watches You Can Buy Now

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

James Bond, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Noah Wyle, Keanu Reeves, Will Smith ... time is always on their side on screen ... and now, their watches can be on your wrists.

The timepieces below have all appeared in films or TV shows featuring some of Hollywood's biggest actors ... and while some are definitely pricier than others -- we're looking at you, Men In Black! -- they all make a statement.

They may not turn you into an action hero or Emmy-winning doctor, but you'll look the part!

When you have to save the world with class and just in the nick of time, be sure to wear this Casio Royale, inspired by the watch seen in "Octopussy," with a nickname playing tribute to "Casino Royale."

Just like any 007 gadget from Q, this one comes with plenty of features -- including a stainless steel back, a minute clock display, a real time display with the day of the week and date, and a world map display. You will know exactly where you are as you jump between all of the globe's fanciest nations on your own high-stakes adventures.

It's time to GET TO THE CHOPPER with this Arnie Seiko featured in "Predator" on the wrist of Dutch ... played, of course, by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Whether you're trekking the jungles of Central America to slay an extra-terrestrial predator ... or just trekking the jungles of Central America for vacation, this piece is the modern version of the classic 1982 Hybrid Diver’s Watch. It has the styling and functionality of the original, but with some updated technology to improve it even further ... kind of like the Predator!

The most modern watch on this wrist is the one Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael Robinavitch wore on Season 1 of the Emmy Award-winning The Pitt: the Seiko SRPG35.

If you are a doctor, or shooting a TV Show about a doctor, or just think this watch is wicked cool, this it the one for you. It's an automatic watch with a matte, stainless steel 41mm case, black dial, Arabic numerals, a day-date window at 3 o'clock, and a nylon NATO strap. Now that's what we call a modern day classic for your wrist!

You better run 50 mph to your computer to get the Casio G-Shock -- also known as the one Keanu Reeves rocked in "Speed."

It's a black resin sport watch featuring shock resistance, a comfortable strap, rectangular dial, featured with a multi-function alarm, 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, hourly time signal, auto calendar, and a 12 and 24-hour format ... all useful for fighting a devious terrorist plotting a high-speed dilemma.

Here come the Men In Black ... watches.

Its design is so slick, so out-of-this-world awesome, that some might confused it for an extra-terrestrial gadget on your wrist when you're out in public.

This watch is made with a stainless steel case, an open case back, a black rubber strap, and is water resistant. Just to be clear, the scum of the universe would not be wearing this bad boy.

