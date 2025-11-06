Get Up to 20% Off LEGO Botanicals Sets -- Including Holiday Poinsettias!

Up to 20% Off Right Now!

The holidays are right around the corner ... and these botanical sets are a perfect gift for the LEGO-lover in your life.

With builds for kids and kidults alike, these floral finds are fun for the whole family ... and a helluva lot easier to keep alive than your typical houseplant. Just in time for Christmas, LEGO is also offering up their poinsettia set for 20% off, so grab one now and incorporate it into this year's home decor.

Check out more of our faves below -- and see the full Botanicals line here.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: LEGO Botanicals Creative Connections

To kick things off with the holidays, let's start with this LEGO Icon Poinsettia Building Set.

It may be LEGO, but it could make a fun and festive centerpiece as you plan all the holiday dinners you'll be hosting the next couple months. This 608-piece decoration is the perfect way to get your holiday spirit going with the fam ... and the end result is a nice twist on your typical holiday decor!

A classic year-round bouquet is this pretty LEGO Botanicals Flower Arrangement.

Create your vibrant bundle of forever blossomed flowers with this set. You can display and rearrange all 14 flowers in any way you choose, with LEGO versions of camellias, peonies, hydrangeas, baby's breath, ranunculus, bouvardia, and lilies ... all in a neat LEGO vase too!

This LEGO Botanicals Mini Bonsai Trees Building Set may consist of three small trees ... but they make a huge impact when decorating the right spot.

In this set, you can create a ginkgo bonsai tree with yellow leaves, a black pine bonsai tree with green needles, and a super sweet wisteria bonsai tree with hanging lilac flowers. All three of these tiny trees are beautifully mystical additions to your home decor ... and you don't need to trim any of them, ever!

Let your creativity bloom with this LEGO Botanicals Artificial Wildflower Bouquet!

This set features 16 individual stems that can be adjusted, which gives you the power to tailor the height of the flowers and experiment with different arrangements ... allowing you to keep going back to this one after the initial build.

If you're a sucker for roses, boy is this next one going to make you swoon. Check out this LEGO Botanical Bouquets of Roses!

These are the perfect LEGO flowers to have around the house for the holidays. Mix them with your other bouquets to get that classic red, orange, and yellow autumn feel. Or keep things red for Christmas. And they'll even last for Valentines Day! And the Valentines Day after that ... and after that ... and you get the idea.

The next item on this list is a cute, family-friendly, and unique set that provides you with these two absolutely adorable LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants.

This set gives you a blue rectangular vase and a yellow square vase, with plants on each one. Perch them anywhere in your home, as they're guaranteed to give you a smile anytime you pass by them!

Lastly, check out this LEGO Cherry Blossom Building Toy, a beautiful design of the quintessential pink petals of a Cherry Blossom.

For this one, you don't have to wait until Spring. You get the beautiful Cherry Blossom petals any time of the year, wherever you think they're best displayed in the house. The set comes with two quaint sticks adorned with pink flowers, each standing at 14 inches, and easily built with a total of 430 pieces!

