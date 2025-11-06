David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown Attend 'Strangers Things' Premiere Amid Drama

The "Strangers Things" cast got together Thursday night in Los Angeles for the premiere of the Netflix show's final season ... and David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown were notably seen not only arriving together, but posing for some pics -- amid some serious allegations she reportedly made against him.

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zjzcPi9Zv4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2025 @netflix

There has been speculation that this occasion would feel sorta strange -- being the premiere comes on the heels of reports about Millie allegedly filing a bullying and harassment complaint against David -- but MBB was all smiles as she is seen being playful with her co-star of now 5 seasons.

The actress reportedly filed the alleged complaint before she started filming the final season with David, so one could predict that they would avoid each other at all costs ... but the pair are leaving the rumors in The Upside Down.