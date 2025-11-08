to Keep You Cozy This Fall

The weather is chilly, the leaves are falling and the holidays are right around the corner ... which means it's officially cozy season.

Treat yourself to a brand new pair of PJs and get ready to sleep, lounge and repeat. These pajama sets are comfy enough to hibernate in ... and if you actually manage to get out of bed, you just may wear these sets all day. Amazon has so many options when it comes to super soft PJs ... here are a few of our favs.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Cozy Pajama Sets

Pretty in polka dots! This Kate Spade New York Classic Pajama Set makes going to bed a little more fun.

Featuring a cozy button down top with 3/4 sleeves paired with full-length pants, this coordinated set is crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric but will still keep you warm during the winter months. And if polka dots aren’t your thing, it’s also available in a variety of other bold patterns.

It doesn’t get more comfy than this! Known for its buttery soft fabric, this Eberjey Gisele Pajama Set will have you wanting to stay in bed all day.

Designed with a relaxed fit as well as stylish contrast piping, this set includes a button-front top with a notch collar and an elasticized low-rise straight leg pant.

Nothing says winter’s on its way more than a flannel PJ set. This PJ Salvage Flannel 3-Piece Pajama Set includes a button-down shirt, relaxed-fit pants, and a matching headband ... so you can sleep, lounge and repeat all day long.

Featuring a western motif with prints of riders on horseback, cowboy hats and horseshoes, you’ll feel like you’re drifting off under the open skies.

We’re having a total Y2K moment with this Juicy Couture Velour Loungewear Set.

This throwback ’fit has Juicy written all over it…literally. You’ll be so cozy in this two-piece set which features a velour pullover sweater and jogger pants, embossed with the brand’s logo. It also includes Juicy’s signature rhinestones on both the chest and butt ... so 2002.

Slip into something a little more comfy with this Cozy Earth Bamboo Stretch-Knit Long Sleeve Pajama Set.

If you tend to get hot at night, this soft stretch-knit set will keep you cool with its breathable, lightweight fabric which sleeps degrees cooler than cotton. That means your temperature will be just right all through the night.

Need something to pair with your favorite UGG boots? This UGG May Loungewear Set will certainly do the trick.

This two-piece ’fit features a round neckline long sleeve tee and matching wide leg pants. Plus, it’s crafted from mostly recycled materials ... meaning you’re also helping the environment.

