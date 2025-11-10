Holiday Gift Guide: Best Skincare and Beauty Buys of 2025

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Got that one friend who’s always shopping at Sephora? Not sure to what to buy for your beauty obsessed BFF? We’ve got you covered on all things skincare this holiday season.

Whether you’re shopping for stocking stuffers or are looking to ball out with a big budget, we’ve gathered out fav products from 2025. From Korean beauty must haves like salmon sperm and snail mucin to celebrity fragrances, there’s something that everyone will love ... even if they’re a total skincare noob. Holiday shopping begins now!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Holiday Beauty Gift Guide

What’s better than presents under the tree? Presents on the tree! This L'Occitane Almond Ornament Gift Set is filled with skincare essentials infused with sweet almond oil including a shower oil to cleanse and soften skin, a moisturizer, and a concentrate that can deeply nourish and smooth skin.

It’s all wrapped up in a hanging ornament which can be put on display…or tossed in a stocking.

Sculpt and depuffing? Yes please. You can’t go wrong putting this kimkoo Jade Roller and Gua Sha Kit in the stocking of any skincare lover.

Crafted from natural jade stone, this modern twist on an ancient beauty ritual helps give any complexion a revitalized glow. Together, these tools can gently massage the face, neck, and décolleté…and shows how enhancing lymphatic drainage can create a smoother, more relaxed appearance.

There’s nothing that the Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask can’t do…and skincare lovers will agree!

This facial sheet mask is like a trip to the spa, balancing effective skincare ingredients that lead to long-lasting results. The hydrogel mask provides deep hydration thanks to oligo-hyaluronic acid while ultra-low molecular collagen maximizes skin penetration and absorption. Plus, it contains three different kinds of probiotics to strengthen the skin’s barrier and prevent skin aging.

Late night waiting up for Santa? The grace & stella Moisturizing Eye Masks are perfect for soothing puffiness and reducing the appearance of dark circles as well as restoring moisture to the delicate under eye skin.

Formulated with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, these tiny masks pack a ton of power. You’ll wake up looking refreshed, just in time for Christmas brunch with the fam.

If they’re a fan of fruity, floral scents, they’ll love this Ariana Grande Cloud Pink Eau de Parfum.

Available in a travel size spray, this empowering and optimistic perfume is the perfect stocking stuffer. It can be thrown in your purse or even kept in your car for all those moments when you need something a little sweet.

If you’re looking to splurge this holiday season, you can take their skincare routine to the next level with the NEWKEY LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask.

This anti-aging device isn’t just for influencers…and it’s about to revolutionize your nightly routine. With 150 embedded medical LEDs, it’s made to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and treat moderate acne. And without any wires, it can be used anywhere, anytime…creating smooth, youthful skin even on the go.

Korean beauty is all the rage and this medicube Booster Pro Holiday Gift Set has you covered with their best-selling device.

Available only during the holidays, it includes the limited edition Booster Pro in mocha as well as the TXA Niacinamide serum. The state-of-the art device uses the latest in skincare technology to give skin the extra boost it deserves…leaving everyone with the flawless, healthy, and radiant skin of their dreams.

Give them everything they need for healthy-looking skin at every age with Dermalogica Skin Aging Solutions Kit.

This four-piece set includes an exfoliating cleanser, a high-dose wrinkle serum, a nourishing skin treatment cream and a firming, emollient moisturizer. Each product includes active ingredients like retinol, antioxidants, peptides, and SPF…which help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and protect against environmental damage.

Everyone wants a Dyson Airwrap Origin…so of course it’s going to look good wrapped up under the tree.

With the original version of this viral multi-styler, you can dry, curl and shape with no heat damage, all thanks to its Dyson-pioneered Coanda airflow. Of course, it also comes with three multi-functional attachments engineered for different hair types, lengths, and styles. A voluminous blowout will always have you looking like you just left the salon!

Get them set up with an entirely new beauty regimen with the Skin1004 Basic Skincare Routine Set.

This collection of the brand’s most loved products covers everything they’ll need for both morning and night including a light cleansing oil, poremizing deep cleansing foam, probio-cia essence toner, ampoule and hyalu-cia moisture cream. Each product works together to provide gentle cleansing as well as brightening and soothing care.

medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask

The glass skin of their dreams is just a face mask away with the medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask.

This Korean beauty product is packed with powerful ingredients like salmon PDRN and low-molecular collagen that enhance skin elasticity and provide a luminous glow. Simply wear this face mask for a few hours…and when it transforms from pink to transparent, it’s time to debut a new, radiant look.

You can never have too many lip products. Give the gift of a perfect pout with the LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm.

This lightweight, moisture-rich lip balm is formulated with shea and murumuru seed butters for nourishing, on-the-go hydration and a glossy finish. Plus it’s available in so many shades, complementing every skintone.

Are they in need of a simple skincare routine? The Clinique Cleanser Refresher Course Gift Set requires just three steps, three minutes, twice a day.

This skincare set includes mini sizes of the brand’s All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap, Clarifying Lotion exfoliator and Dramatically Different moisturizing gel. It’s a simple, effective routine for super healthy skin.

If you have an expecting mom in your life this holiday season, they need the Honest New Mama Care Essentials Gift Set.

This three-piece kit comes with must-haves for their hospital bag and post-natal self-care…all in a cute reusable pouch. It includes the Mama’s Gotta Glow Face Wash, Calm Your Nip Balm and Glow On Body Cream, ensuring her post-natal journey starts long before she heads home with the baby.

The hottest product this holiday season? Snail mucin. The COSRX All About Snail Skin Care Set includes four skincare essentials formulated with snail mucin for repairing, moisturizing, and soothing skin.

With just four steps it protects the skin barrier and maximizes skin elasticity while reducing dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles.

The skincare lover in your life is going to be obsessed with this medicube Essentials Holiday Kit.

It’s complete with some of the K-beauty brand’s best-selling products, including the Zero Pore Pads, Deep Cleansing Oil, PDRN Capsule Cream, PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, and Collagen Jelly Cream. They’ll be set with a brand new skincare routine for less than $30.

The SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Jet Set Trio is the best gift for anyone who’s always on the go!

The handy travel kit includes their famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream as well as the Brazilian Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist…all your favorite products in travel sizes, so you know you’ll always have them by your side.

Dry, chapped lips this winter? Not with the LANEIGE Lip Midnight Minis.

This five-piece holiday set comes with fan-fave day and night minis for soft lips all year long. It includes the best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask in Eggnog Latte, Chocolate and Caramel as well as the Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and Vanilla.

Holiday travels will be a breeze with the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Essentials.

This kit comes equipped with four on-the-go minis including the Jet Lag eye patches, deep hydration serum, hydration mist and moisturizer. They’ll be able to refresh, hydrate and soothe skin whenever, wherever they are.

Start their year off right with a pearly white smile. The Crest 3D Whitestrips Age Renew offers professional level results and can remove up to 25 years of stains in 24 treatments.

You’re basically giving them a $400 professional treatment…minus a trip to the dentist’s office.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!