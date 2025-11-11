TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The holiday invites are about to start rolling in ... so don’t wait until the last minute to pick out what you're gonna wear!

Whether you need a little shimmer and shine for your annual soirée or need something slightly more conservative for an office party, we've gathered the best festive red dresses for the holiday season. From sequins to ruffle sleeves, these picks are available on Amazon, meaning they ship fast and returns are easy!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Red Dresses For Holiday

Struggling to figure out what to wear for Christmas dinner at the in-laws or that work holiday event? Look no further than this Midi Fit and Flare Cocktail Dress. Its stunning vintage-inspired silhouette and bow at the waist is perfect for those occasions where you want to be a little more covered up…but still show that you’ve got style.

You’ll definitely turn heads in this Midi High-Low Ruffle Dress. Its wrap style skirt is flattering for so many body shapes and its bold red hue is perfect for the holiday season. Make a statement by accessorizing with your favorite sparkling jewelry…or that one sequined clutch you’ve been saving for a special occasion.

A sparkling red dress basically screams holiday season. This BeryLove Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress is so fitting for any of your festive events, whether you’re getting Christmas cocktails with the girls or heading out on a date night. This shimmering dress will be the star of the show no matter where you go.

For those more formal occasions this winter, the DRESSTELLS Shimmer Slit Maxi Dress is a standout selection. Crafted with glitter fabric with sequin embellishment, you’ll fit right in with all the holiday decor. Plus, it’s designed with a high-waisted ruched wrap fit…meaning no one’s gonna notice if you ate a few more Christmas cookies than you were planning!

It doesn’t get more holiday than this! You were born to shine…and sparkle like an ornament on the tree in this stunning GRACE KARIN Halter Sequin Bodycon Dress. Crafted with stretch fabric, it’ll hug your curves in all the right places. And if red isn’t really your thing, it’s also available in other holiday colors like gold and emerald green.

The Sarin Mathews One Shoulder Ruched Slit Dress is perfect for all of your elegant holiday outings. Whether you’re hosting your own holiday soirée or are just dressing to impress, you’re sure to make a statement. And with such a timeless look, this dress will stay in your wardrobe for years to come.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!