Guess Who This Horror-Flick Star Is!
Guess Who This Horror-Flick Star Is!
Published
Critics might not always love them, but scary movies tend to be hits with audiences ... can you guess who this horror-flick star is?
We caught up with this actor while he was giving out some autographs, and when we asked him about his experience working with his wife on their horror movie ... he said he loved it!
Still, he had to move down the line and sign a few more autographs -- you could call our encounter with him one of those now you see me, now you don't moments!