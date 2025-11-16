Karen Huger Says Her 'Heart Is Full' In Post-Prison Comment

Karen Huger is officially back on Instagram, on Bravo soil and in full "Grand Dame" mode ... marking her first public facing moment since walking out of jail.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" star made her social media return Sunday, posting for the first time since she was released in September after serving time for her DUI conviction.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Karen thanked NBCUniversal and Bravo for the "warm and welcoming energy" during her big BravoCon comeback in Las Vegas over the weekend.

She also shouted out designer Charles Elliott Harbison ... calling him her new favorite person for creating her white peplum look with black and white floral appliques. Karen said he "honored my light” and helped shape a moment that "feels fresh and aligned" as she enters her "new chapter."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Karen skipped the RHOP panel Friday but shocked fans later that night when she stepped onstage at "The Bravos" to present the first award.