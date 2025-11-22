TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Black Friday is starting early this year…and instead of just a day of deals, we’ve got a whole week of savings.

Amazon has already kicked off their Black Friday sales by slashing prices on all the necessities for a cozy home this holiday season. Whether you’re getting ready to wrap yourself up in a blanket by the fireplace or want to make your seasonal visitors feel welcome in the guest room, we’ve rounded up everything you’ll need to turn your house into a home. From calming candles to plush mattresses, it’s all on sale right now!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Cozy Season Buys For Black Friday

There’s nothing better than cozying up by the fireplace with a good book…so why not upgrade your reading experience with the Amazon Kindle? With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, you’re getting the fastest Kindle ever. It features a 7” glare-free screen with adjustable brightness and warmth so you’ll be able to read in the brightest sunlight or late into the night.

Or you can try out the new Amazon Kindle Colorsoft, which uses vivid color to bring covers and content to life. You’ll have instant ad-free access to over 15 million titles in the Kindle Store worldwide, no questions asked. And with long-lasting battery life, a single charge via USB-C can last up to 8 weeks.

Enjoy a peaceful night with the Serta Perfect Sleeper X Quilted Hybrid Mattress. There’s no better time to score a great deal on a major purchase like a mattress.

Made for stomach and back sleepers, this plush mattress features five support zones designed for full-body spinal alignment as well as contouring memory foam to help relieve aches and pains. It’s also crafted to minimize the impact of your partner’s movement, meaning restful sleep even if you’ve got different schedules!

Turn your home into the relaxing retreat of your dreams with this LAFCO New York Chamomile Lavender Candle.

These non-toxic soy wax candles use highly concentrated essential oil-based fragrances to deliver a true, long-lasting scent. With calming chamomile and hints of lavender, patchouli and sage as well as warm and enveloping bergamot, you’re going to want to envelop your home with this peaceful scent all the time. And with prices this good, you should probably stock up.

Watch all of your holiday favorites on the big screen this season. The Roku Plus Series 65-Inch Smart TV provides breathtaking picture quality thanks to mini-LED backlighting that brings out every detail.

Plus, the QLED screen and Dolby Vision technology create striking colors and vivid highlights. And to top it off, it can be paired with all your other smart devices…from Siri to Alexa to Google Assistant.

Chilly night? Not a problem for the Google Nest Thermostat.

And you won’t have to worry about getting up from under the covers to crank the heat because this smart thermostat can be controlled right from your phone…as well as other personal smart devices. Plus, it’ll help you save big on your bills by creating an energy efficient schedule and turning itself down when you leave the house.

If you’ve got an artificial Christmas tree but are missing that nostalgic fresh and woodsy scent, you need the NEST New York Birchwood Pine Reed Diffuser.

This holiday-inspired scent is housed in a reusable, refillable glass vessel which uses all-natural rattan reed sticks to deliver continuous fragrance throughout your home. With up to 90 days of uninterrupted fragrance, it’ll last you all season long.

Alexa, at your service. The Amazon Echo Dot Max is the latest smart device in the brand’s lineup and comes equipped with early access to Alexa+.

It features a built-in smart home hub that guarantees a highly personalized experiences thanks to Omnisense technology. And while it may be small, it provides rich, room-filling sound that automatically adapts to your space and fine-tunes playback.

You’ll feel like you’re on vacation in your own home with this Linen Closet 1000 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set!

Available in a variety of pastel colors, these luxurious sheets feel silky smooth to the touch and soften more and more after every wash. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two standard-size pillowcases…meaning all you need is a cozy comforter for the ultimate bedroom setup.

Snuggle up with the UGG Ariana Reversible Fleece Blanket this winter season. You’ll be so cozy and warm with this two-sided blanket which features ultra-plush UGG fluff on one side and a smooth fleece finish on the other.

With several neutral color options as well as different sizes, there’s sure to be a blanket that fits right into your home.

Feel the soothing comfort of this Baloo Weighted Blanket. Available in a variety of sizes and weights, this blanket provides gentle pressure that aims to recreate the soothing sensation of an embrace. It can help relieve stress and reduces tossing and turning at night, making it easier to fall asleep…and stay asleep.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!