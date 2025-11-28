TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Amazon's Black Friday Week is in full swing and they're slashing prices on all of their best-selling items.

Leading up to the holidays, Amazon is offering some seriously massive discounts that you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

From deals on must-have Apple products to the latest Dyson Airwrap, you’re not going to want to miss out on these major savings.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Best Overall Black Friday Deals

Enter a whole new world with the Meta Quest 3S!

If you’ve been dying to try a virtual reality device, you can now score a major deal on this next-gen headset. With crisper visuals, fast load times and smoother performance than ever before, you’ll quickly become immersed in everything the Quest has to offer … from gaming to fitness to entertainment and beyond.

Now’s the time to save on that Apple product you’ve always wanted. The Apple Watch Series 10 has a thinner design and bigger display than ever before.

You can call, text and stream music even when your iPhone isn’t around and get important health insights. Plus, it’s got up to 18 hours of battery life … and can quick charge to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Get dad what he really wants this Christmas … new tools! The DEWALT Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Set includes two high performance devices with a wide range of applications.

Compact and lightweight, these tools fit into tight areas and have ergonomic handles for comfort and control. Plus, the set also comes equipped with two batteries, a charger and a carrying case.

Everyone wants a Dyson Airwrap i.d. … and now you can get it without breaking the bank.

With the latest version of this viral multi-styler, you can dry, curl and shape with no heat damage, all thanks to its Dyson-pioneered Coanda airflow. Of course, it also comes with six multi-functional attachments engineered for different hair types, lengths, and styles. Your voluminous blowout will always have you looking like you just left the salon!

Completely revamp your kitchen with the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Stainless 11 Piece Set.

This collection of cooking essentials includes everything from sauce pans to sauté pans. With durable stainless steel construction with a mirror finish, you’ll get classic looks and professional performance. Plus, the aluminum encapsulated base means you’ll get fast and even heating for precise cooking results. And with a lifetime warranty, you’ll have this set for years to come.

There’s no better time to pick up an Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet!

Right now, it’s half off for Black Friday, meaning you’re scoring a huge deal on the latest version of this device. It’s thin, light, durable and has 25% faster performance than the previous generation. With speed and 3 GB RAM, it’s ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming. It even comes with early access to Alexa+.

If you’re already thinking about your New Year’s resolutions, it may be time to invest in a Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike.

The iconic exercise bike allows you to build your own workout, no matter what your skill level is, and comes equipped with a 24” HD touchscreen, allowing you to follow guided classes or just stream your favorite show. Its compact size also means it’ll work in small spaces and can be stored easily, even in an apartment.

Turn any room into an interactive arcade with the Nex Playground!

Get your family moving with this active play system that uses the magic of AI to follow movements through a built-in wide-angle camera. Simply connect it to your television and get playing just by naturally moving your body. With tons of available games, from Fruit Ninja to Whac-a-Mole, the possibilities are endless.

It’s not too late to upgrade your tree! Skip the upkeep of a real tree and pick up a National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree that you’ll have for years to come.

Bring the holiday spirit with this 7 ft unlit tree that’s ready to be decorated with your ornament collection and topped with a bow. Available in a variety of other sizes, National Tree Company will have the perfect fit for your home, no matter what you’re looking for!

Find your roots with the help of AncestryDNA this holiday season.

Whether looking to unlock your family history with the AncestryDNA Origin + Traits Kit or want to dive into your four-legged friend’s unique breed mix with the Ancestry Dog DNA Test, you’ll uncover so much knowledge with just a simple test!

Just like the music industry adapts to consumers' listening habits, these Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones do the same!

On top of having multiple color options, noise-cancelling abilities, comfortable pads, all day battery life, and a multipoint toggle feature, you can also download an app that makes sure these headphones are up to date with their latest features to make your listening experience the best it can be.

Need a new laptop or looking for the right time for an upgrade? The Apple 2025 MacBook Air is what you're looking for!

This 13-inch laptop is built for Apple Intelligence with 16GB of unified memory, 256GB SSD storage, 12MP center stage camera, touch ID, and a whole bunch of other neat features that make this the latest and greatest MacBook to get your hands on!

Pesky wine stains left over from girls' night? Grease marks from your midnight takeout? They're no match for the BISSELL Little Green -- easily one of the most popular products people pick up when it's going for a discount.

You’ll get big results from this small but mighty lightweight cleaning machine. With powerful suction and impressive scrubbing power, it’ll get the job done, saving you from tough stains and difficult to clean messes.

For those of you just getting into the game -- literally and figuratively -- then definitely start with getting the PlayStation®5 Console (Slim).

If you've been waiting to get this console until the opportune moment, this is it! At 18% off, this is going to be the lowest price you'll find for a brand new PlayStation all year! So, whether it's a gift or for yourself, now's the time to buy.

Late night cookie baking has never been so easy. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Tilt Head Stand Mixer makes it almost too simple to mix up a batch of your favorite dough.

With a 5 quart stainless steel bowl you can mix up nine dozen cookies in a single batch. Which seems like it’ll be sufficient to feed your midnight cravings … or maybe even open your own bakery.

Goin' camping during the holidays? Or want to keep warm around an outdoor fireplace you don't actually have yet? Well, this Solo Stove Bonfire with Stand is the answer!

Enjoy the smoke-free fire that’s perfect for any outdoor setting. From camping trips to backyard gatherings ... and it's easy to clean with a removable ash pan and base!

Skip the line at the coffee shop and make your favorite latte right from the comfort of your own home. With the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, you can craft a wide range of high quality coffees and espressos with the push of a button.

Simply pop in a capsule and the precision brewing system will do the work of adjusting the brewing settings for a cup of joe you can count on … even when you're half asleep.