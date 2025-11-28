Holiday Gift Guide: Best Luxury Beauty Buys!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Want to give a present to your bestie who's in her skincare era or switch up your own routine this holiday season? Amazon has got you covered with the ultimate self-care buys for all things beauty.

Whether you want to keep that skin looking fresh as can be or pick up the best in haircare this year, we've got some great picks for you! Although these might run a little high price wise, they're top quality faves -- and some are cheaper than usual right now!

If you’re looking to splurge this holiday season, you can take their skincare routine to the next level with the NEWKEY LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask.

This anti-aging device isn’t just for influencers…and it’s about to revolutionize your nightly routine. With 150 embedded medical LEDs, it’s made to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and treat moderate acne. And without any wires, it can be used anywhere, anytime…creating smooth, youthful skin even on the go.

Korean beauty is all the rage and this medicube Booster Pro Holiday Gift Set has you covered with their best-selling device.

Available only during the holidays, it includes the limited edition Booster Pro in mocha as well as the TXA Niacinamide serum. The state-of-the art device uses the latest in skincare technology to give skin the extra boost it deserves…leaving everyone with the flawless, healthy, and radiant skin of their dreams.

Give them everything they need for healthy-looking skin at every age with Dermalogica Skin Aging Solutions Kit.

This four-piece set includes an exfoliating cleanser, a high-dose wrinkle serum, a nourishing skin treatment cream and a firming, emollient moisturizer. Each product includes active ingredients like retinol, antioxidants, peptides, and SPF…which help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and protect against environmental damage.

Everyone wants a Dyson Airwrap Origin…so of course it’s going to look good wrapped up under the tree.

With the original version of this viral multi-styler, you can dry, curl and shape with no heat damage, all thanks to its Dyson-pioneered Coanda airflow. Of course, it also comes with three multi-functional attachments engineered for different hair types, lengths, and styles. A voluminous blowout will always have you looking like you just left the salon!

Get them set up with an entirely new beauty regimen with products from Skin1004.

The brand’s most loved products cover everything they’ll need for both morning and night including a light cleansing oil, poremizing deep cleansing foam, probio-cia essence toner, ampoule and hyalu-cia moisture cream. Each product works together to provide gentle cleansing as well as brightening and soothing care.

