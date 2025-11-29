Amazon Black Friday Deals on Travel Necessities

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We all know your luggage has been thrown around one too many times at the airport … so it’s about time that you treat yourself to an upgrade. With the holidays right around the corner, ditch that crusty, dusty old suitcase and travel with something a little more durable.

In honor of Amazon’s Black Friday Week, we’ve rounded up the best deals in travel necessities, from carry-on luggage to in-flight entertainment ... and 25% off products from Away! Whether you’re headed back to your parent’s house or are embarking on an international vacation, you’re gonna want to check out these savings.

If you’re the kind of person who simply refuses to check a bag, the Away Bigger Carry-On Suitcase was basically made for you.

This award-winning suitcase was designed by travelers, for travelers. Its signature interior compression system helps you to maximize packing space while still being sized to fit in the overhead bin of most major US airlines. And while it may be a pricey investment, at least you won’t be paying any checked bag fees!

Get ready to roll with the Away Softside Carry-On Suitcase . While it may be small, it’s designed to fit all of your essentials thanks to the bag’s expansion features and interior compression system.

Plus, it’s got two hidden, easy-access front pockets that are padded to protect smaller items like your laptop. Its high-strength nylon exterior has a water-repellency coating that’s been rigorously tested…meaning it’ll stay looking good in both rain and shine.

Extended trip? Not a problem for the Away Medium Checked Suitcase . This lightweight, durable hard shell suitcase includes all of Away’s iconic luggage features, like the interior compression system.

It also has key details to make traveling a whole lot easier including an easy-grip top handle, additional underside grab handle, and premium 360 smooth-gliding wheels. Making your way through the airport has never been such a breeze.

Hardshell, wheels, and a strong brand name. This Samsonite 2-piece luggage set will meet your needs for both carry-on and checked baggage.

The multidirectional wheels make it easy to haul across terminals while the TSA approved lock will give you peace of mind.

Got a suit or a formal dress to take on a flight?

This DELSEY PARIS Helium DLX Rolling Garment Bag promises to keep your clothing wrinkle free and looking great.

The perfect travel companion, this TUMI Voyageur Venice Duffel will get you to your destination in style.

Ideal for that personal item to carry all your valuables while on a long flight.

Need an entirely new luggage set? Check out this SwissGear 3-piece ensemble!

Durable, expandable, and with spinner wheels. You can't go wrong here!

Weekend away? We've got the ideal rugged but classy traveling companion.

The Rawlings Men's Leather Weekender Duffle strikes that balance between masculine and functional for the perfect getaway!

Pack like a pro with these LeanTravel Compression Packing Cubes! This set of six cubes will help you save space while packing up your suitcase and stay organized while you’re on the go. It comes with several different size cubes that feature an extra zipper for added compression …meaning you can reduce their thickness from 4 inches all the way down to 1 inch. Whether you want to separate your cubes by clothing type or plan out outfits in advance, these lightweight storage pouches will make traveling a breeze.

Keep your little ones occupied on long travel days with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet. You’ll know that your kids are safe as they scroll thanks to built-in safeguards that protect your children’s privacy and prevent malware and spyware, ensuring a secure online experience. Plus, the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard allows parents to remotely set screen time limits and stay aware of the content their kids are using.

Quick weekend trip? The Under Armour Undeniable 5.0 Duffle is the perfect fit for all your short-term travels. It’s durable and crafted with a water-resistant base to keep everything dry, no matter the weather. And if your clothing gets a little dirty, there’s a vented pocket to air out clothing or shoes. Plus, it has so many zip pockets to hold all of your smaller items like keys, water bottles and jewelry, so that nothing gets lost.

Travel with style and security with the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag. Protect yourself from pickpockets and thieves with the built-in five point anti-theft security system, keeping your belongings safe and secure, no matter where you go. Each bag includes a slash-resistant mesh inner lining, a slash-resistant strap, locking compartments and an RFID blocking organizer for credit cards and other sensitive documents you’re carrying.

All of your personal items will be impeccably organized with this handy BAGSMART Large Toiletry Bag. With several internal compartments, you’ll be able to store all your essentials from soaps to shavers…while ensuring your smaller items will never get lost at the bottom of the bag. Plus, it’s crafted from water-resistant material and has a convenient hook for hanging in the bathroom.

Just like the music industry adapts to consumers' listening habits, these Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones do the same!

On top of having multiple color options, noise-cancelling abilities, comfortable pads, all day battery life, and a multipoint toggle feature, you can also download an app that makes sure these headphones are up to date with their latest features to make your listening experience the best it can be.