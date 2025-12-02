TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's that time again ... time for Oprah’s Favorite Things ! While she may not be handing out cars anymore, she's compiled some of the hottest items of the year that are sure to be a hit under any Christmas tree.

Whether you're trying to save this holiday season or are ready to splurge on friends and family (or yourself!) Oprah has options that fit all budgets. From luxury hand lotions or makeup brushes and eye masks, you're sure to find the perfect gift on this list.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: OPRAH’S FAVORITE THINGS

Oprah has been journaling since she was a teenager and believes it can be a transformative experience. With Oprah’s “The Life You Want” Nightly Reflections Journal , it’s easier than ever to self-reflect with five powerful daily prompts that help you take the pulse of the day and set your intention for the next. Uncover what truly fulfills you and cultivate happiness in just a few minutes each night.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 have so many new features…and Oprah says she’s totally obsessed. These bluetooth headphones don’t just play breathtaking three-dimensional audio, but they’ve got better noise cancelling than ever before and can remove up to 2x more unwanted noise than previous models. Plus, it has built-in heart rate sensing to track your heart rate and calories burned during workouts…and also has live language translation for whenever you’re traveling internationally.

Traveling for the holidays? The Mali + Lili Gail Crossbody Bag is a total necessity. Oprah loves this vegan leather bag for all the days she’s on the go exploring but just needs a few basics -- cards, keys, and phone. It’s got numerous compartments to keep things organized and comes with a matching crossbody strap and a striped-webbing option.

Cramped kitchen? Not a problem for the Alva 5-Piece Nesting Cookware Set . These ceramic-coated aluminum pots and pans are all about pro-level performance without the cabinet chaos. Thanks to their stackable sizing, each piece can be stored in a compact space-saving stack. Plus, they’re scratch-resistant and free from PFAs.

For those chilly late nights walking the dog or post-sunset runs, the Roq Innovation Headlightz Beanie is going to come in handy. This washable knit hat comes equipped with an LED light that provides up to eight hours of hands-free illumination, allowing you to see and be seen in dark environments.

If you’re the kind of person who leaves the house with everything you own, the K. Carroll Riva Oversized Reversible Tote is exactly what you need. This lightweight quilted nylon bag has enough room for all your essentials: laptop, water bottles, workout clothes, tablet, dog leash, sunblock…and literally whatever else you can think of.

Oprah may have a makeup artist to get her glam most days but when she’s doing it on her own, she’s all about Saie. The Saie The Brush Collection comes with all five of the brand’s ultra-soft, high-performance brushes designed to blend, buff, and blur seamlessly. As for Oprah’s fave? She says it has to be the sturdy round foundation brush.

Oprah has always said that no one should leave the house without a hand cream…and her current fav is a part of the McEvoy Ranch ODE Hand & Body Lotion Discovery Set . Made in Petaluma, California, this lotion sinks in fast and leaves skin silky. The collection includes several different fragrances: lavender, citrus, and Oprah’s favorite, Verde, which she says “smells like a stroll through sunlit olive groves.”

You can never go wrong with the gift of an eye mask! Oprah says that wearing one to bed has completely changed the way she sleeps. Right now, you can grab the Silk & Willow Silk Sleep Eye Mask & Hair Scrunchie Gift Set that includes her favorite 100% Mulberry Silk mask. It delivers ultimate comfort and long-lasting quality…all while being hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating and, of course, super cute!

You’ll be skipping the fast food drive-thru thanks to this Sur La Table Smash Burger Kit ! It’s got everything you need to make your favorite burgers at home including a hefty cast-iron press for a sizzling, crispy crust, a shaker for supreme seasoning, and a spatula that flips like a dream.

