Holiday Gift Guide: Headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose & More!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

There’s nothing better than tuning out the holiday chaos with a good pair of noise-canceling headphones … so this year, be the hero everyone needs.

Whether they're a gym rat, commuter, a gamer, or just someone who's had enough of listening to their siblings -- or kids -- blast the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack, you can't go wrong with headphones that deliver killer sound, cushy comfort and great noise cancellation. We've rounded up some of our favorite pairs, from luxe picks for the audiophile to budget finds that still sound ridiculously good.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: HEADPHONES

The Bose QuietComfort Earbud s may be tiny, but they pack a huge sound. Defy distractions with these wireless earbuds that use world-renowned noise cancellation to give you a world-class listening experience…no matter how loud your surroundings are. Whether you’ve got a noisy commute on public transport or a chatty deskmate at the office, these earphones are guaranteed to give you a listening experience that hits all the right notes.

Get the music going without completely tuning the world out. If you need to stay aware of your surroundings on a run or while riding the subway, Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are the perfect choice. The design of these earbuds say, “I can still hear you” while OpenAudio technology provides you with high-quality, private sound. Plus, these bluetooth earphones are basically an accessory. Featuring metallic detailing, just hook them around the back of your ear and you’ll look stylish…which also getting a comfortable, secure fit.

Looking for high quality headphones at a killer price? The JBL Vibe Beam Earbuds for sure fit the bill. If you’re always losing your expensive earbuds, it may be time to consider a cheaper alternative. These bluetooth earphones cost less than your UberEats order…all without compromising audio quality or comfort.

Tune out your surroundings with these Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Headphones . These lightweight carbon fiber headphones are made for true audiophiles, created in collaboration with world-renowned mastering audio engineers. That means they always deliver unparalleled sound clarity and precision. With real-time noise cancellation, they create an immersive, distraction-free listening experience while keeping every frequency crisp and true to the artist’s intent.

Finally, take a look at the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2!

These bulky beasts are perfect for immersion with sound so good you'll feel like Ariana Grande is whispering in your ear! They come in black, white, blue, realtree edge black, realtree edge white, and realtree edge pink, all with a 1 year warranty in case your jam sessions get a little too wild.

Take your music to the max with this Apple Airpods Max ... another alternative to your music-listening activities!

These babies are designed to cancel out all the noise around you and let you immerse yourself in your own music no matter the setting. Take control of your music, and do it in style ... with multiple colors to choose from like blue, midnight, orange, purple, and starlight.

One of three "chic colors" Kim collaborated on with the brand, the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Headphones In Dune are the perfect addition to any stylish ensemble.

The headphones feature personalized spatial audio, up to 40 hours of battery life and compatibility with both iOS and Android phones.

Just like the music industry adapts to consumers' listening habits, these Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones do the same!

On top of having multiple color options, noise-cancelling abilities, comfortable pads, all day battery life, and a multipoint toggle feature, you can also download an app that makes sure these headphones are up to date with their latest features to make your listening experience the best it can be.

JBL is coming at you next ... starting with the JBL Tune 770NC!

These headphones come with all the perks -- hand-free calls, noise cancelation, apps that specialize your experience and updates, and a pure bass sound system that just lets you get lost in your music. So grab 'em and go ... so Olivia Rodrigo's Sour can REALLY hit your soul.

For a versatile listening experience that allows you to move around freely without a big, bulky headset on your ears, you can rock with these Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds!

Whether you're on a run, at the airport, in the gym, in the backseat of your parents' car tired of hearing them argue about which direction to go during a road trip ... these are the earbuds for you to escape to whatever world your music transports you to!