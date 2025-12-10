TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Got a gamer in your life in need of an upgrade this holiday season?

You're in luck, because Amazon has everything they need to take their PC and console gaming experience to the next level -- from brand new games to monitors, keyboards, and more!

Check out some of the top picks for the win below.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Gamer Picks

There is no piece of hardware that will prove more immersive than this SAMSUNG 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor!

Think of sitting in your room, lights off, video game booted up, with this massive 57" Monitor pulling you into the whichever gaming universe you want! With this bad boy, you also get controlled brightness and lag reduction from the built-in Quantum Matrix Technology and 240 Hz refresh rate.

Speaking of immersion, now is the perfect moment for you to get this Meta Quest 3S 128GB | VR Headset for the ultimate gaming experience!

This headset comes with the two hand controls, and is your chance to get ahead in the gaming world train as it rushes toward the virtual reality space. Just be sure to clear your surroundings before plugging in -- or else your gaming will come with a side of wall punches and lamp smashing.

Whether you're a fan of pummeling an offensive line, high-speed ice-skating, slam dunks, or golazos, we got you covered! And if you're a fan of all four ... well, you know what to do.

A lot of PC and console set-ups are just not portable. But now, you can get your very own MSI Thin 15 15.6” 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop to take all of your favorite games with you, wherever you are!

This lovely piece of hardware is easy to take between home, school, and work ... not that we're encouraging playing video games while in class or the office! It's also built for multitasking, allowing you to play any game you like without lag spikes or bad frames.

All the best gamers you know have this kind of keyboard, so might as well follow suit. We're talking about the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Keyboard.

This keyboard features quieter actuation while delivering a satisfying tactile bump with every keystroke. It has immersive under glow and pre-key lighting which helps further immerse you in your gaming experience. And for the real whizzes out there, you can also game with greater command using a set of macro keys for essential keybinds ... what that means, we don't know, but for those of you that do, go wild!

When you're rushing into battle at high fps, with ultra realistic graphics, and the whole nine yards of gaming experience ... you'll definitely want an ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX ™ 5070 Ti with military-grade components!

No more of terrible frames, outdated graphics cards that can't withstand the next gen systems required for immersive modern-day gaming. No more fans that are so loud you'd think your PC is about to take flight for the stratosphere. Get your PC the graphics card it needs to run any game that interests you ... so you don't have to stop yourself from playing all the latest and greatest videogame hits!

Take your gaming to the next level with this CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC!

This system is comprised of an Intel Core i5-13400F 2.5 GHz 10 cores, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB Graphics, a whole bunch of USB ports, and so much more technical jargon that we don't really understand what it means. But you also get a 1 year parts and labor warranty ... which is especially handy if you know you're a rager.

Good PC gaming is contingent on having a good mouse -- like this Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse!

This one has got all the features you need to be a successful PC gamer -- including tunable weights, a wireless charging system so you're not constrained by chords and wires, and a sick design to go along with it ... along with so many other interesting features!

For the console gamers out there -- specifically the Xbox users -- refresh your gaming experience with a slick Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller (2025).

Now's the best time to refurbish your set up, and that includes giving some attention to the controller you're using. No more sticky buttons or dirty joysticks. Just get a new, fresh, and fully updated controller that will kick things up a notch.

If you don't want to replace your controller, then fine ... but don't waste the opportunity to grab these KontrolFreek FPS Xbox Performance Thumbsticks!

If you've played on a console, you know how important these thumbsticks are in your movement in-game. So, don't waste time and make a move on these thumbsticks here so you can take advantage of the extra 10 mm that will make your movements more precise and accurate.