Stressing about all the stockings you've gotta stuff this holiday season? Worry no more!

Whether you need some last minute mini-gifts for your significant other, kids, grandkids ... or anyone else with a giant sock hung by the chimney with care ... we've got you covered. From beauty finds to toys and tech, here are some great, non-candy options for Christmas morning.

Take some holiday photos on the go with this new Polaroid Now 3rd Generation!

This camera's twin-lens autofocusing system chooses which lens is right for the shot. You don't have to worry about anything. It also takes photos twice with double-exposure mode. You can also set up the perfect self-portrait with the self-timer button ... and perfect those selfies by the tree Christmas morning.

What better thing to stuff into stockings than a beanie?! One keeps your feet warm ... and the other, of course, keeps your heads warm. And your head will certainly feel nice and toasty with this Carhartt Men's Knit Beanie on it!

This Carhartt beanie comes in so many different colors to choose from, you might as well grab one to match every fit!

This Revlon Jade Stone Face Roller is another great gift to stuff stockings with this holiday season, providing an easy and convenient way to take care of your skin.

This roller satisfyingly glides over skin, diminishes puffiness, boosts circulation, and gives you a brighter, smoother skin. Just make sure to store it in the refrigerator for a cooling effect that perks up tired complexions ... or, you can heat it up under warm water to melt away stress!

A classic never dies, and what better classic to gift this year than a Tamagotchi Original, with the digital pets you've loved since 1997!?

There are so many options to choose from, but all of them have those cute little two-bit pets equipped with all of the classic functions that will make you smile, make you laugh, and let these cuties into your heart.

You're glowing ... literally, kinda. This BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask is going to have your skin glowing ... and is the perfect gift to slip into a stocking.

These masks provide superior moisturizing effects compared to regular hyaluronic acid. They quickly hydrate the skin's surface and penetrate deep layers. They also help refine enlarged pores, enhance skin elasticity immediately after application, and visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It's time to get this Lacoste LC33 Men's Analog and Digital Movement Watch for your family.

Unleash your inner croc with this LC33. Featuring analog and digital movements, it includes an alarm, chronograph, and calendar via dual electroluminescent screens. In other words, get it now ... and don't hit the snooze button until it's actually on your wrist!

Dream of the gorgeous Brazilian Sun during the cold winter season with this Sol de Janeiro Rio Trio!

This trio is an exclusive, limited-edition, travel friendly body cream set of the three best vanilla scented body cream minis for visibly firmer, deeply moisturized, and retexturized skin.

Charm your family favorite with one of these Coach Bag Charms.

Your loved ones can put them on their pursue, backpack, use as a keychain, or anywhere else you want to show off these awesome, little pieces of bling. While the tennis racket one is sure to be a hit, it isn't the only charm from Coach, as they have a ton to choose from -- including apples, mushrooms and even a snail!

A gift to one can be a gift to all ... and that's certainly the case if you decide to stuff your stockings with these Boy Smells Essentials!

This set of four candles come with 3oz votives from the Essentials Collection -- Passion Pit, Hard Wood, So Vanilla, and Minty -- all here to keep the home of its recipient nice and fresh.

Another sweet item to have stuffed in one of your stocking is this The Woobles Crochet Kit for Beginners!

Just look at that little crochet dinosaur ... now, make your own with this set, easy for anyone to use! Not feeling jurassic? There are a bunch of other sets, featuring whales, foxes, chickens, and penguins! All of these cute, knitted creatures can be yours for as little as 30 bucks each!

The next item on this list is a cute, family-friendly, and unique set that provides you with these two absolutely adorable LEGO Botanicals Happy Plants.

This set gives you a blue rectangular vase and a yellow square vase, with plants on each one. Perch them anywhere in your home, as they're guaranteed to give you a smile anytime you pass by them!

If they’re a fan of fruity, floral scents, they’ll love this Ariana Grande Cloud Pink Eau de Parfum.

Available in a travel size spray, this empowering and optimistic perfume is the perfect stocking stuffer. It can be thrown in your purse or even kept in your car for all those moments when you need something a little sweet.

Enjoy hands free listening with the JBL Clip 5!:

Never miss a beat when ... when you have it clipped right on to your bag or belt! This handy little speaker brings powerful sound in a go-anywhere design ... its built-in carabiner clips to your belongings so your music stays with you while leaving your hands free! The rechargeable battery delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and it comes in a bunch of fun colors to match your OOTD.

Dry, chapped lips this winter? Not with the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Set.

This five-piece holiday set comes with fan-fave day and night minis for soft lips all year long. It includes the best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask in Eggnog Latte, Chocolate and Caramel as well as the Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and Vanilla.

The skincare lover in your life is going to be obsessed with this medicube Essentials Holiday Kit.

It’s complete with some of the K-beauty brand’s best-selling products, including the Zero Pore Pads, Deep Cleansing Oil, PDRN Capsule Cream, PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, and Collagen Jelly Cream. They’ll be set with a brand new skincare routine for less than $30.

The biggest toy of the year is, without question, the famous -- or infamous, depending on who you ask -- Labubu!

While they're pretty hard to come by, check out the POP MART The Monsters storefront to see what you -- or your loved ones -- can add to their collection.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker is a gadget to inspire you to be your healthiest all day, every day.

The design is nice and light on your wrist, with the watch tracking your daily readiness, providing you with exercise modes, tracking, stress and wellness tracking, and automatic sleep tracking. Stay connected with your body all the time. Remember, it's important to check in with yourself often!

Oh, no! Your phone is out of battery again. Shocker. Well, you're not gonna have this scenario again with this Belkin Portable Charger Power Bank on hand!

This is the ultimate convenient item for all phone users. With this small and easy device, you have at your immediate disposal a battery pack for any phone with an integrated USB-C!

Let's turn things on with this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K!

Here are just some of the epic features this thing has to offer ... starting with 4K streaming with improved streaming performance optimized for 4K TVs. You can also play Xbox games with no console, and you can use a built in Siri on the remote to dictate smarter searching!

