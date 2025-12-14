Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Beauty Stocking Stuffers Under $30!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Holiday Beauty Gift Guide

What’s better than presents under the tree? Presents on the tree! This L'Occitane Almond Ornament Gift Set is filled with skincare essentials infused with sweet almond oil including a shower oil to cleanse and soften skin, a moisturizer, and a concentrate that can deeply nourish and smooth skin.

It’s all wrapped up in a hanging ornament which can be put on display…or tossed in a stocking.

Sculpt and depuffing? Yes please. You can’t go wrong putting this kimkoo Jade Roller and Gua Sha Kit in the stocking of any skincare lover.

Crafted from natural jade stone, this modern twist on an ancient beauty ritual helps give any complexion a revitalized glow. Together, these tools can gently massage the face, neck, and décolleté…and shows how enhancing lymphatic drainage can create a smoother, more relaxed appearance.

There’s nothing that the Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask can’t do…and skincare lovers will agree!

This facial sheet mask is like a trip to the spa, balancing effective skincare ingredients that lead to long-lasting results. The hydrogel mask provides deep hydration thanks to oligo-hyaluronic acid while ultra-low molecular collagen maximizes skin penetration and absorption. Plus, it contains three different kinds of probiotics to strengthen the skin’s barrier and prevent skin aging.

Late night waiting up for Santa? The grace & stella Moisturizing Eye Masks are perfect for soothing puffiness and reducing the appearance of dark circles as well as restoring moisture to the delicate under eye skin.

Formulated with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, these tiny masks pack a ton of power. You’ll wake up looking refreshed, just in time for Christmas brunch with the fam.

If they’re a fan of fruity, floral scents, they’ll love this Ariana Grande Cloud Pink Eau de Parfum.

Available in a travel size spray, this empowering and optimistic perfume is the perfect stocking stuffer. It can be thrown in your purse or even kept in your car for all those moments when you need something a little sweet.

