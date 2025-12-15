Holiday Gift Guide: Beauty Products Under $50

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Still need some last minute gifts for the skincare maven in your life?

We tracked down some last minute Amazon deals all under $50 -- so whether you want to spoil them with some gift sets or possibly help yourself get some pearly whites with Crest WhiteStrips this holiday, we got you covered!

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Holiday Beauty Gift Guide

The skincare lover in your life is going to be obsessed with this medicube Essentials Holiday Kit.

It’s complete with some of the K-beauty brand’s best-selling products, including the Zero Pore Pads, Deep Cleansing Oil, PDRN Capsule Cream, PDRN Pink Peptide Serum, Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, and Collagen Jelly Cream. They’ll be set with a brand new skincare routine for less than $30.

The SOL DE JANEIRO Bum Bum Jet Set Trio is the best gift for anyone who’s always on the go!

The handy travel kit includes their famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream as well as the Brazilian Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel and the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist…all your favorite products in travel sizes, so you know you’ll always have them by your side.

Dry, chapped lips this winter? Not with the LANEIGE Lip Midnight Minis.

This five-piece holiday set comes with fan-fave day and night minis for soft lips all year long. It includes the best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask in Eggnog Latte, Chocolate and Caramel as well as the Lip Glowy Balm in Berry and Vanilla.

Holiday travels will be a breeze with the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Essentials.

This kit comes equipped with four on-the-go minis including the Jet Lag eye patches, deep hydration serum, hydration mist and moisturizer. They’ll be able to refresh, hydrate and soothe skin whenever, wherever they are.

Start their year off right with a pearly white smile. The Crest 3D Whitestrips Age Renew offers professional level results and can remove up to 25 years of stains in 24 treatments.

You’re basically giving them a $400 professional treatment…minus a trip to the dentist’s office.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!