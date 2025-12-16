Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Panic Purchases for Kids

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

For any parent, aunt, uncle or grandparent out there who woke up today and realized, "Wait ... it's less than 10 days until Christmas?!" ... we're here to save the day.

Thanks to Amazon's quick shipping, these gifts should still arrive in time for Santa's big visit ... if you act fast! Plus, they're all available for less than $50, so get these in your cart and order now.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Panic Purchases for Kids

Fly high with the Wicked: for Good Elphaba Deluxe Doll!

This doll captures Elphaba’s true essence in the sequel, long, flowing braided hair and outfitted in her dramatic cape with sparkly details and frayed edges. She also includes her broom, hat, boots …and, of course, the Grimmerie, which can even open and close.

Monsters, monsters, yes we are! Everyone’s favorite Monster High dolls just got a makeover and are channeling their inner mistresses of the dark. With the Monster High x Elvira and the Monster High x Wednesday Addams collaborations, fans of all things spooky will die to see these dolls under the tree.

And if they’re looking for the dolls that everyone already knows and loves, there’s plenty more on the Monster High Amazon Storefront.

As we approach the holidays, there's no better time to get your hands on this Little People Collector Home Alone box.

In this set you get a smirking Kevin, you get Harry with his post-burn bald spot, and you get Marv with a red mark on his face! It's a wonderful holiday gift for your kid ... who you hopefully won't abandon by jumping on a plane without them this Christmas.

Experience the excitement and drama of Glinda’s special day as she gets ready to say “I do” in this detailed LEGO Wicked Glinda's Wedding Day Set.

Posable LEGO butterflies pull apart to reveal a movie-accurate wedding scene with details including a wedding cake and heart-shaped invitations. And as things go amiss, you can switch her facial expression from happy to horrified to reflect the unfolding scene.

Transport yourself to Shiz University with the Students of Shiz Small Doll Multipack.

The iconic crew of BFFs includes Elphaba, Glinda, Nessarose, Fiyero and Boq, all dressed in their signature school looks. The set comes with nine storytelling accessories too, ensuring that this crew is ready for any adventure in Oz and beyond!

Dennis Anderson has got nothing on this awesome Hot Wheels Monster Trucks ... this one is a large scale RC Tiger Shark!

We hope you have some ramps in the house because once your kid gets their hands on this bad boy, pretty much anything could turn into this monster truck's arena. Just be sure they keep this one away from any lamps!

Autobots, roll out! This Transformers EarthSpark Optimus Prime Battle Trailer Playset is here to acquire the Allspark!

This converting playset changes from an epic battle station with a projectile launcher into an attachable trailer for Optimus. It stands at 5 inches tall, and is every bit Megatron's worst nightmare as you'd expect!

Let your imagination run wild with these incredibly popular MAGNA-TILES.

All of these 32 translucent geometric shapes come in 6 different colors. The set includes Squares -- 2 Large, 14 Small -- and Triangles -- 8 Equilateral, 4 Right, 4 Isosceles -- and they're not here just to help you learn geometry, they're here to help you create your hyper-futuristic city!

Get blinged out with this Juicy Couture Pink and Precious Bracelets kit, where you become the fashion diva and control which precious gems go in your bracelets!

That's right! You get to create and design your own Juicy Couture bracelet with this DIY jewelry kit, that has a whole bunch of jewels to choose from, giving you so many options to suit whatever you're wearing!

Inspire the mad scientists in your house, safely, with this National Geographic Stunning Chemistry Set!

Your kids will have hours of fun as they explore the fizzy and bubbly reactions they create! And the best part is, if they spill, it won't be a drop of sulfuric acid wreaking havoc on your home.

A pet dragon ... AND you get to own all of Berk? Count us in with this Monopoly DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Edition!

To win, you just have to be the first Viking to train and ride every class of dragon! Start with some lessons, and then test out your abilities in the Arena and around the village of Berk. Odin help you, though ... you'll find that Dragons are harder to contain than regular old property.

