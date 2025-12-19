Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Maniac Goes on Slashing Spree With Knife and Smoke Bombs in Taiwan, On Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
ATTACK ON CROWD
A crazed man went on a public rampage in Taipei, Taiwan Friday, leaving at least 3 people dead and multiple people injured Friday ... and video shows the terrifying street scene.

Watch the video ... an unidentified man wearing black clothing crouched down in a Taipei intersection, opens a backpack and started tossing smoke grenades, causing confusion near a train station. Then he pulls out a long knife and trots over to a sidewalk, where he begins stabbing and swinging at pedestrians … then makes his way into the front entrance of a building.

The panicked crowd on the sidewalk scatters, and people inside the building begin streaming out the doors moments after the attacker runs inside.

Reuters reports the suspect died after falling from a building being chased by police. The suspect was not publicly identified, but officials said he had a criminal record and outstanding warrants. His house was in the process of being searched Friday night local time.

