Count Down to Midnight In These New Year's Eve Dresses

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Before you plan your New Year's resolutions …you gotta plan your NYE outfit.

End the year in style by treating yourself to a shimmering new dress for your countdown to midnight. We're talking something bold, dramatic and obviously a little bit extra. It's the one night you can go all out, no questions asked. That's why we've gathered some of our favorite NYE picks … and trust us, there are a lot of sequins and sparkles involved.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: NYE DRESSES

If all the candy and sweet treats this holiday season got the best of you, don’t worry because you can still look snatched on New Year’s Eve.

This Popilush Shapewear Midi Dress is both sparkling and snug, thanks to a built-in bra and shapewear. Plus, it’s available in several shimmering colors, perfect for a NYE fête.

If you’re struggling to figure out what to wear to that New Year’s Eve party with your co-workers or your in-laws, look no further than this DRESSTELLS Midi Fit and Flare Cocktail Dress . I

ts stunning vintage-inspired silhouette and bow at the waist is perfect for those occasions where you want to be a little more covered up…but still shimmer and shine all night long.

A sparkling little black dress is all you need on New Year’s Eve.

This ShawGobow Sparkly One Shoulder Bodycon Mini Dress is so fitting for any holiday party, whether you’re kicking off the new year with a dinner date or are hitting the town with the girls. This shimmering dress will be the star of the show no matter where you go.

Black tie New Year’s Eve event? For the more formal soirée, the DRESSTELLS Shimmer Slit Maxi Dress is a standout selection.

Crafted with glitter fabric with sequin embellishment, you’ll fit right in with all the festive decor. Plus, it’s designed with a high-waisted ruched wrap fit…meaning no one’s gonna notice if you ate a few more holiday treats than you were planning!

It doesn’t get more NYE than this! You were born to shine in this MANER Sleeveless Sequin Mini Dress .

Featuring all-over sequins, both small and large, this sparkling dress is perfect for dancing all night long. Stay warm by accessorizing with tights and your favorite furry coat…or wear it on its own if you’re lucky enough to be somewhere tropical!

You’ll definitely turn heads in this DRESSTELLS Midi High-Low Ruffle Dress .

Its wrap style skirt is flattering for so many body shapes and it’s available in so many colors, including a chic black look. Make a statement by accessorizing with your favorite sparkling jewelry…or that one sequined clutch you’ve been saving for a special occasion.

New Year’s Eve is the time to go big or go home when it comes to your outfit…so go big with this Kaei&Shi Sequined Velvet Mini Halter Dress .

You’ll make a statement in this bold, gold dress that’ll hug your curves in all the right places. And if gold isn’t really your thing, it’s also available in other standout colors like red and royal blue.

Go for girly this New Year’s Eve! You’ll look sweet and sultry in this rose colored GRACE KARIN Sequin Cap Sleeve Dress .

Designed with a cinched waist and wrap style skirt, it’ll highlight your curves and is so flattering for so many different body shapes. It also comes in tons of different colors so there’s sure to be a look you love.

The BeryLove Sequin Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress is perfect for your elegant New Year’s Eve outing.

Whether you’re hosting your countdown to midnight or just want to dress to impress, you’re sure to make a statement. And with such a timeless look, this sparkling dress will stay in your wardrobe for years to come.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!