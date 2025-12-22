Ring In 2026 With These New Year's Eve Party Essentials

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're responsible for bringing the vibes to the New Year's Eve bash as designated party host, we're here to make sure you kick off 2026 with a bang.

So ditch the dull décor and transform your apartment into Times Square … minus the giant crowd. With sparkling decorations, festive accessories and fun activities, your friends will wonder which party planner you hired. We promise we won't tell it was all Amazon.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: NYE PARTY SUPPLIES

Guarantee your guests will be decked out to ring in the new year! With this New Year’s Eve Party Accessories Kit , your friends and fam have everything you need to celebrate 2026.

This 48 piece collection includes six top hats, metallic headbands, party horns and blowers…with enough supplies for up to 24 guests. And if your party is a little bit bigger, these kits are available in larger sizes for hundreds of attendees.

Party like it’s 1996 with this Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 !

End the year by capturing all your memories on this instant camera that prints out fun-sized photos with just the press of a button! This kit also comes with everything you need to get up and running including four packs of film, a case, batteries and even a photo album to store all your snaps!

What party is complete without a photobooth? Skip the rental process and pick up the HP Sprocket Photobooth Instant Printer to create your own perfect setup!

With a built-in LED light and tons of different filters, you’ll just need a backdrop and a few props. Your guests will have a blast snapping photos all night long and will be able to easily print their pics to take home as a souvenir.

There’s no better way to make your food spread a little more festive than with these 2026 Wooden Charcuterie Boards !

Fill these boards up with your favorite foods and desserts…from veggies and dips to cupcakes and candy. You guests are guaranteed to want to snap a photo before digging in!

Cheers to a new year! You definitely won’t run out of glasses to toast with this Gold Plastic Champagne Flutes 100 Pack .

They’re perfect for a glass of champagne or a fun mocktail. And if the party gets too rowdy, you don’t have to worry about any shattered glass. At the end of the night, guests can toss their flutes right in the trash.

If you’re looking for something a little more elevated to serve your drinks, this Champagne Glasses Set is exactly what you need.

This collection includes eight elegant 8 oz. champagne flutes made from durable glass. If you’re having a smaller soirée, you can toast the new year with champagne, sparkling wine, prosecco…or whatever else your guests are drinking!

Got the photobooth ready? Now all you need is this Champagne Gold Shimmer Wall Backdrop !

This metallic sequined panel is lightweight, easy to assemble and quick to hang on the wall. Photos will look festive with this fun backdrop…which comes in a multitude of different colors. And after the countdown to midnight is over, it can be stored to use for another holiday!

Get festive with this New Year’s Eve Balloon Arch !

You’ll make any space look like a party with this 140 piece kit which includes gold and black balloons, a NYE banner and 2026 mylar balloons. It may take a little assembly but the time will be worth it and your guests will be totally impressed.

