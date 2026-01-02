Sleep Essentials For a Good Night's Rest

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Make restless nights a thing of the past.

If you struggle to get shuteye every night, it's time to improve your sleep routine. Ease into slumber with these bedtime essentials that'll have you peacefully drifting into dreamland. From white noise machines to silky soft sheets and luxe eye masks, these picks are designed to help you fall asleep faster … and stay asleep longer.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: SLEEP BETTER

Get some needed shut eye with the help of this TheraGun Therabody SleepMask.

Completely block out external light with this comfortable eye mask, crafted from soft, breathable fabric that conforms perfectly to your face shape. You can drift to sleep in total darkness (even in broad daylight) and turn on the gentle, rhythmic vibrations that can help relax the body. Just select from three soothing vibration patterns, each with adjustable intensity levels, to enhance your sleep experience and achieve better quality sleep.

If you’re in need of some serious Zzzs, this Lemme Chill & Sleep Bundle will have you feeling zen and ready for rest.

These two best-selling supplements from Kourtney Kardashian's wellness brand were formulated to calm and reduce occasional stress and support healthy cortisol levels, meaning you get a good night’s sleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Get a great night’s sleep with the help of the This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray.

Drift to sleep with the spa-like scents of lavender, vetivert and camomile after spraying this directly onto your pillow and bed linens. This potent formula is proven to restore normal rest patterns and help you sleep faster, reduce restlessness and improve rest quality.

Feel the soothing comfort of the Bare Home Weighted Blanket.

Available in a variety of sizes and weights, this blanket provides gentle pressure that aims to recreate the soothing sensation of an embrace. It can help relieve stress and reduces tossing and turning at night, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

If you’re sick of waking up with a stiff neck, this Royal Therapy Memory Foam Pillow is exactly what you need.

Crafted with memory foam and designed with a contour that supports natural alignment, this medium firmness three layer neck pillow offers the perfect balance of orthopedic support and plushness. Get the highest quality sleep and wake up refreshed and recharged.

Ease into your morning routine with the help of Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock.

This smart alarm clock will change the way you look at sleep…from the moment you start to wind down at night to waking up in the morning. With the sunrise alarm feature, you'll gently wake up with a warm, gradual light that simulates the brightening of dawn and supports your natural circadian rhythm. Plus, with features like the ability to drown out background noise with soothing sleep sounds and guided meditations, this has quickly become a customer favorite.

Fill your entire room with calming scents with this Smart Essential Oil Aromatherapy Diffuser.

This diffuser is a game-changer for those that already use essential oils or those who want to give it a try. The device uses 360° ultrasonic frequencies that instantly vaporize water and oil molecules into the air -- meaning essential oils won’t be damaged during the diffusion process. Plus, the diffuser syncs with your devices and can be controlled through a companion app or Alexa and Google Home.

Give your sheets the upgrade you deserve with the Cozy Earth Luxury Bed Sheet Set.

Crafted from 100% viscose from bamboo, these sheets offer unparalleled softness and breathability, helping you maintain an ideal sleep temperature…and making them perfect for year-round use. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases and are available for beds of all shapes and sizes.

