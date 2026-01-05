JD Vance's Ohio Home Windows Broken in Incident, One Person Taken into Custody

Vice President JD Vance had a frightening incident happen overnight at his Ohio home ... and one person is now in custody, TMZ has confirmed

Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, tells TMZ ... "An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President."

Guglielmi says the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio.

Local news outlet WLWT obtained images of damaged windows of the property.

A source with direct knowledge tells us it's still unclear whether the suspect was trying to break in or vandalize the property. Moving forward, the man will be interviewed by Secret Service agents to learn more of his intentions.