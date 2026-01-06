Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Australian Stud Is!

By TMZ Staff
Published
010526_cody_simpson_guess_who_kal
WHO IS THIS AUSTRALIAN STUD???
We all know the stars shine brightest in L.A. (when there isn't light pollution) ... but there's plenty of thunder down under -- can guess you who this Aussie stud is?

We caught up with this singer-swimmer-actor at LAX, and when we asked him if he'd be interested in buying a suspiciously phallus-shaped house down in Sydney -- he described the house as an architectural "breakthrough" -- he said he'd have to grab it ...

Guess who!!!

