Guess Who This Australian Stud Is!
Guess Who This Australian Stud Is!
Published
We all know the stars shine brightest in L.A. (when there isn't light pollution) ... but there's plenty of thunder down under -- can guess you who this Aussie stud is?
We caught up with this singer-swimmer-actor at LAX, and when we asked him if he'd be interested in buying a suspiciously phallus-shaped house down in Sydney -- he described the house as an architectural "breakthrough" -- he said he'd have to grab it ...
Guess who!!!