Sweater Weather Steals on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's time for Sweater Weather! No, not the song by The Neighbourhood ... but we're talking about these cold winter months that make you just want to get all bundled up.

Who says winter isn't an opportunity for you to look your cutest? These sweaters totally get the job done, bringing style along with some much needed warmth.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Sweater Weather

Starting with this PRETTYGARDEN Women's Off The Shoulder Sweater, which proves that just because it's cold, doesn't mean you can't show a little skin.

The sweaters are made of acrylic, polyester, and elastane, which basically means that's is comfy AF ... meant to make you feel warm and soft. It has longer sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design to provide maximum comfort, sustained style, and show off that sexy femininity.

You're also going to want to check out this Free People Women's Frankie Cable Sweater.

It's crafted with heavyweight cable knit, donning a ribbed trim, crew neck, and long sleeves. It comes in either grey or vanilla, but will be no less comfy in either color.

If you're a fan of PRETTYGARDEN, you'll definitely wanna check out this PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2025 Fall Oversized Pullover as another option for your winter fits.

This tunic sweater has got versatile length suitable for different body types. It adds a touch of sophistication to any winter outfit. And, if it's just keeping warm that you're concerned with, this sweater will do the trick with long sleeves, mock neck, and chunky knit design.

This Tommy Hilfiger Womens Solid Cable Crewneck Bobbi Pullover Sweater is just about as classic as you can get for a winter sweater.

It's cable knit, with a crew neck, and comes in multiple colors including red, vanilla, white, purple, pink, grey, jade, and navy blue.

These PRETTYGARDEN Women's Open Front Cardigan Sweaters are another great option.

This cozy cardigan sweater comes with basic long sleeves and wide ribbed edges. The buttons closure design makes this baby easy to put on and take off.

Another sweater to get into your arsenal of cute winter wears is this Womens Fair Isle Sweaters Vintage Argyle!

These sweaters are made with acrylic fabric meant to keep you feeling soft and warm. The designs on each of these sweaters are as captivating as they are perfect for any winter fit you want to try. Check out all of the designs in stock and pick out your favorites!

We got just one more PRETTYGARDEN item on this list for you ... and that's these PRETTYGARDEN Womens Oversized Cardigan Sweaters!

The versatility of these sweaters give you the opportunity to don winter fits with with jeans, a basic tee, dresses, leggings, skirts, necklaces, and high heels or boots! They're made to be oversized to match that trendy design that you know will have everyone in awe of your style.

Another classic look for ya is this Tommy Hilfiger Womens Cotton Crewneck Cable Sweater!

The design on this one is a little tighter, but no less comfortable and warm. It's made with cotton, and sports a design of your choosing. Just take a look at all your options by clicking the link above!

Finally, we have these snazzy Saodimallsu Womens Fall Sweaters ... just to provide with a unique and truly eye-catching option!

This sweater is made of chunky knit core-yarn fabric which provides soft touch and a comfortable wearing feeling. The geometric texture pattern make this sweater more unique and stylish to add to your winter wears wardrobe. And it comes in multiple colors, too, so you can have this design set to match all kinds of different fits!

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals.