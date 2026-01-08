TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Winter time brings us snow in most places, rain in others, cold for half the globe ... and sweet winter time accessories for everyone!

Be prepared for anything with our curated list of fuzzy and comfy gear ... well when it comes to cold weather!

You'll need another post for how to deal with White Walkers if you get our (George R. R. Martin-inspired) drift.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Winter 2026 Accessories

Starting with this Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie, this is how you get your winter time accessories started with an absolute classic.

These beanies come in multiple different colors to choose from, with that iconic Carhartt logo front and center ... that you've definitely seen a million times on people's heads before. Some of the more unique colors among the many are Sandstone, Seabrook, Sepia, and Mica! But there are plenty more to choose from.

Ladies, if you wanna stand out during the winter, then definitely try out this Carhartt Women's Knit Pom-Pom Cuffed Beanie.

Like the men's beanie, it comes in multiple cool colors to choose from! Only this one has the Carhartt logo shifted a little more to the left, and sports the classic pom-pom on top!

Winter is also the best time for you to wear gloves because when you wear them in the Summer, face it, you look like a wannabe pop star! So, now's the best time for you to get a new pair of gloves ... and nothing gets more high-end than this Carhartt Men's Wind Fighter Thermal-Lined Fleece Touch-Sensitive Knit Glove!

You can get these in black, grey, or brown ... but the real neat feature is that these dominate the cold by keeping your hands warm and keeping them useful with touch-screen compatibility!

No, they're not headphones, silly! This UGG Kids Earmuff with Plush Sheepskin is the trick to keeping your kids' more sensitive ears warm during the cold months of the year.

Made with sheepskin, the design of these earmuffs specialize to accommodate a child's ears, providing a snug fit. They're also lightweight so a kid barely notices they're on. They also have good durability to avoid getting ripped apart by the wearer's shenanigans ... or the weather!

If the cold is just something your digits can't bear to handle, this UGG Womens All Weather Fluff Cuff Glove is the answer for you!

These water-resistant winter essentials are crafted with a quilted shell of nylon and filled with plush recycled insulation to keep your hands warm and dry ... plus, they're machine washable!

Who says you need to buy some clothing accessory to keep warm, when you can keep your hands warm with these AI Hand Warmers?!

You rely on AI for all these other things like writing papers, doing work ... even choosing what you're going to have for lunch sometimes! Keeping your hands warm during the Winter is just as important, and you can do it with these AI Hand Warmers -- rechargeable, and prepped to have a constant heat output for a whole day!

It's not just about keeping your hands and head warm here ... you gotta keep your neck and face warm too! And what better way to do it than with this Calvin Klein womens Soft Boucle Cold Weather Knit Scarf!?

It comes in grey and it comes in blue ... but regardless of color it is every bit as good for your every-day wears. It's simple, it's warm, and it's perfect for even business casual attire!

This Australian Merino Wool Tartan Knitted Scarf for Men will keep you cozy both in the Outback and in the city.

Made with luxurious, super-soft, extra-fine Merino Wool, this multicolored tartan patterned scarf can pair with any casual or formal fit. You can drape it, wrap it, and knot it in any style you want, making it the perfect versatile winter accessory for any outfit!

Last on the list is this Timberland Men's 2-in-1 Fleece Balaclava!

How is it 2-in-1 you ask? Well, you can wear it as a full balaclava or pull it down for use as a neck gaiter. This makes it perfect to wear for changing temperatures -- if, say, you live in LA and Winter just means it's a little under 60 °F until the Sun comes up.

