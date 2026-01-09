Beyoncé Cécred Haircare Line: Products, Price, How to Buy

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Beyoncé with the good hair … and the even better haircare line.

When she’s not busy running the world or touring the globe, Bey is working hard on Cécred, her collection of haircare products, inspired by her own routine.

Designed with all types and textures in mind, Cécred is all about giving your tresses the strength, length and shine you deserve … which is why we picked out some of our fav products and absolute essentials from Bey’s line.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: BEYONCÉ’S CÉCRED ESSENTIALS

Give your hair the refresh it needs with The Density & Length Duo. This set comes with Cécred’s Restoring Hair & Edge Drops as well as the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, which includes four packets of Step 1 and Step 2.

Using the power of Biopeptide-5 and fermented rice water, these treatments work together to build denser hair and prevent damage, allowing your locks to grow long, thick and shiny.

Noticeably thinner tresses? Cécred’s Restoring Hair & Edge Drops is a daily serum that aims to enhance scalp health and follicle vitality thanks to Bioactive Keratin Ferment and Biopeptide–5, a bioactive technology that uses 5 key peptides to support hair anchorage and help visibly increase hair density.

In just a few months, you’ll notice fuller hair with improved density up to 1.5x.

Say goodbye to hair damage from heat styling, dye and chemical treatments. The award-winning Reconstructing Treatment Mask from Cécred has been clinically tested to reduce damage, increase visible strength, and improve shine.

Simply apply between your shampoo and conditioner, allowing it to sit for up to 20 minutes so the Bioactive Keratin Ferment can do its work. It’s hair repair in a jar in just one use!

Don’t leave your Cécred routine behind when you’re on the go! Just bring along this travel-sized, three piece Double Cleanse Kit . Get that iconic shine any time, anywhere with this set that includes a Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, Hydrating Shampoo, and Moisturizing Deep Conditioner.

Consider your hair clarified, hydrated, and deeply nourished…no matter where you are.

10 benefits, one product. The Cécred Hair & Scalp Balm is a salve that saves…with the help of ingredients like PhytoFerment, ceramides and honey.

Whether you’re prepping or maintaining a protective style, or need to relieve style-related itchiness or tension on the scalp, this balm-to-oil works to soothe the scalp in so many ways.

With just one use, it moisturizes dry scalp, smooths frizz, soothes skin, softens dry hair and creates a protective barrier, among tons of other benefits.

Lock in moisture, fight frizz and seal split ends with this Cécred Moisture Sealing Lotion . Infused with the brand’s Phyto-Seal Complex and African oil blend, this versatile lotion takes on dullness and reversion, leaving you with smooth, shiny, and polished hair.

Plus, it aids styling with a soft hold for longevity and works as a curl defining cream, helping curls look more enhanced, even through high-humidity exposure.

No time for a full wash routine? The Cécred Scalp Refreshing Spray gives you an instant clean for all the days in between. This innovative, no-rinse spray cleanses and refreshes the scalp and hair, breaking down hard buildup and dead skin while neutralizing odor…all without disturbing your extensions or protective style.

Plus, a gentle cooling effect calms and soothes the scalp, offering instant relief from style-related itchiness or tension.

Give your hair tools the upgrade you deserve. With Cécred’s Essential Tools Bundle you get a Vented Paddle Brush, Parting Tail Comb, Wide Tooth Comb and Rake Comb…everything you need for healthy hair.

Each tool was thoughtfully crafted for detangling, styling, and every day in between.

You’ll get deep nourishment and stunning shine thanks to this Cécred Oil Ritual Bundle . It includes the brand’s luxurious Oil Ritual, which features a potent blend of 21 oils, as well as their Oil Warming Applicator, designed with a built-in comb for precise application.

Crafted to be used at room temp or heated, this blend restores and delivers intense hydration to moisturize parched hair and scalp, enhancing overall smoothness and softness.