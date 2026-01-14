TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The holidays are over and January has somehow already been dragging on forever … so we totally get why you don’t feel like putting on real clothing.

But just because you’ve got a case of the winter blues doesn’t mean that you still can’t look stylish. Even if you’re just lounging around the house, elevate your baggy tee and sweatpants with a matching set that’ll serve you well all season long.

Whether you’re running errands, getting coffee with the girls or just straight bumming it on the couch, you’re guaranteed to look good doing it all in these cozy sweat sets.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: COZY OUTFIT SETS

Take your loungewear game to the next level with this PRETTYGARDEN Half-Zip Sweatsuit Set. If you’re looking for something a bit more put together than the classic sweatpants and hoodie, this matching set is exactly what you need.

You can wear the half-zip sweatshirt on its own with your favorite jeans for a more elevated look … or pair it with the matching palazzo-style pants. Whatever way you choose, you’re guaranteed to be cozy.

If you’re all about comfort, you’re going to love this MEROKEETY Fuzzy Two Piece Loungewear Set. It can’t get much more cozy than this ’fit, crafted from super soft and stretchy fleece fabric.

It includes a v-neck sweater and matching drawstring pants with a ribbed knit hem … available in so many different shades. It’s cute enough to wear to the farmer’s market and comfy enough to wear to bed!

Whether you’re grabbing a coffee or binge watching Stranger Things at home, you’re gonna want to be wearing this Viottiset Stripe Sweater Lounge Set.

Cozy enough for sleeping and fashionable enough for leaving the house, this chic and comfy set will get you through your laziest of days … and you’ll look good doing it too.

Who says sweatpants can’t be fashionable? If you’re tired of basic hoodies and sloppy sweatpants, the AUTOMET Lounge Sweatsuit Set is exactly what you need.

With a unique funnel neck and drawstring closure, this elevated look is sure to stand out from all of your other sweats.

You can’t beat a pair of classic sweats … with a fun twist. This silky soft WIHOLL Two Piece Sweatsuit comes with wide leg pants and a crewneck sweatshirt which features raised layered detailing across the chest.

It’s available in a variety of unique shades, including olive green, indigo and blue-gray.

Swap out your basic sweats for this Aloodor Two Piece Stripe Jogger Sweatsuit. This super cute matching set features jogger sweatpants and a crewneck sweatshirt with contrast stripes.

You’ll be looking trendy … even when you just rolled out of bed. Whether you’re heading to class or on the way to run errands, you’re sure to be confident and comfortable in your new favorite hoodie and sweats set.

The last time you wore a tracksuit? Probably gym class. But the QINSEN Zip Up Matching Tracksuit Set is a chic take on the throwback wardrobe staple. With a zip-up sweatshirt and matching tailored fit pants, you’ll want to wear this set all the time … as well as mix and match it with the rest of your favs in your closet.

