Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For All The Clueless Guys

Valentine's Day can be a high-stakes affair for plenty of guys, and we don't want you to end up walking home feeling dejected ... just because you were a clueless dude and blew it with your girlfriend's gift.

We don't like seeing frowning faces, and we figured we'd step in to help -- we've put together a guide for anyone out there who needs a bit of extra help picking out something nice to slide across the dinner table.

Listen, showing up with something's always better than making it to your girlfriend's place empty-handed, and we've picked out a few things we think would put a smile on her face ... you can take all the credit, it's cool with us!

TMZ Cheatsheet: V-Day Gift Ideas for Clueless Dudes

Ever been through those moments you just wish would last forever? Well, if your girl's got a fixation on photography, the Fuji Instax pops photos out in a flash for her to keep forever!

Plus, this little camera's perfect to keep in a purse or crossbody bag, so she won't have to worry about lugging around photo equipment -- just point, smile, and shoot!

You know the feeling when you're all jazzed up and ready to hang out with your girl ... and you've got nothing planned besides that? Spice It Up gets the conversation -- and plenty more, if you play your cards right -- going in an instant!

Plus, if your Valentine's Day plans end relatively early, this game's got plenty of suggestions for some post-dinner fun we think she'll really be into, like movies on the couch, something spicier ... or both. 😘

Picture this ... your girlfriend's got plenty of great photos in her camera roll, and she wants to frame and display each and every single one of them but doesn't have the wall space -- the Aura Frame is the perfect way for her to show off her hard work.

Friends and family alike, she's gonna like this a whole lot better than endlessly scrolling through her phone ... and she'll have you to thank for it.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd know a classic never gets old ... which is absolutely the case with good, old-school heart necklaces -- they have been and always will be a solid V-Day choice for girlfriends everywhere.

You're going to have to do a bit of homework for this one, though, because you've got to figure out if she's a silver or gold type of person -- or just get both and let her decide!

We know Valentine's Day can be tough on couples, and if you're mulling over the idea of going it solo after one last dinner, this 40-piece set of BBQ accessories would be the perfect gift to give her -- well, yourself -- right before that convo about breaking up.

Hey, you gave it your best shot, and no one can take that away from you ... and we figure these accessories would be perfect for whipping up something nice to celebrate your newfound singlehood!

Okay, it's finally time to drop the subtlety with your lady and make sure everyone knows exactly who you're going home with at the end of the night -- every night -- by wearing this t-shirt.

Sure, you might get some laughs in public, but you'll definitely be feeling -- and getting -- lucky when you wear this around your girl!

