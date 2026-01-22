TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If love isn't in the air for you this year, that's 100% okay. Romance sucks anyways ... you're better off getting a shopping-inspired dopamine hit than shilling for a corporate holiday.

And while you may not be celebrating Valentine's Day, you surely will get a kick out of ironically mocking it ... or supporting your BFF who's sworn off love for good.

Whether you're devoting the day to self care or going all out by hosting an anti-Valentine's Day party, we've rounded up some fun picks for everyone who's dedicating 2026 to embracing all the best parts of being single.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: ANTI-VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTS

Cupid? Don’t know him. Forget the roses and chocolates and send a bold message this Valentine’s Day with this Not Today Cupid Crewneck Sweatshirt.

You’re not looking to be lovestruck…just really cozy in this oversized hoodie. Wear it year round to ward off unwanted suitors, that is, until you’re ready to mingle.

The only men you’re crying about this year are the fictional kind. Any BookTok girlie will love this Crying Over Book Boyfriends Mug.

It’s perfect for a warm cup of tea as you’re curled up with a good book and envisioning your future with your fav main character. There’s honestly no better way to spend Valentine’s Day.

Treat yourself to this Malin+Goetz Scented Candle Set. Just because you don’t have a man doesn't mean you shouldn’t enjoy a little self-care on Valentine’s Day.

With four very different scents, there’s sure to be a candle for every occasion…whether you’re feeling dark and spicy or want to bring a little sweetness to your evening. And if you’re marking the holiday with some gal pals, this set is perfect to share.

If you’ve been swiping on the apps for months and gone on more first dates than you care to count, you’re not alone. Instead of spending another night searching for your perfect match, free yourself from that stress with the Calm-ish Dating Burnout Coloring Book.

It’s filled with easy-to-color pages packed with sarcastic, painfully relatable phrases about dating fatigue, disappointment and major red flags…and has absolutely no unwanted advice.

If you’re gathering the gal pals for an anti-Valentine’s Day soirée, you’re gonna need some entertainment. The New Phone Who Dis? Card Game is the perfect party game for a girls’ night in, challenging players to create the funniest text message thread possible.

This 17+ game can definitely get a little raunchy…but it’s guaranteed to bring the laughs all night long.

That book getting a little steamy? No one has to know besides you…and your socks. These hilarious Reading Smut Socks are a funny nod to all the rated R scenes in your favorite romance novels.

Slip on these socks and spend your Valentine’s Day the only way you know how…with your fictional favs.

Who needs a real Valentine when you’ve got your mom? This funny My Mom Is My Valentine T-Shirt tells it how it really is. If you’ve given up on dating, she’s always going to be there to be the special lady in your life. And when you pick up this shirt, don’t forget to get something nice for your mom too!

