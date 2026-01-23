Winter Essentials for Men

So the Cold Doesn't Hit Below the Belt 🥶👇

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Winter isn't coming … it's fully here.

Rather than continuing to pretend you can tough it out 'til spring ... why not make a few wardrobe updates that won't break the bank?

Check out our selection of winter staples that'll be kind to your wallet and keep you warm where it counts.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: WINTER COZY FOR MEN

It’s officially beanie season and there’s no better way to stay warm than with a Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie.

Originally designed as a workwear essential, it’s now the perfect finishing touch to your winter 'fit, whether you’re heading to the campground or watching a game at the football stadium.

Plus, you don’t have to worry about bad hair days when you can simply throw on this beanie and head out the door.

Nothing’s worse than getting out of bed on a cold morning and your feet hitting the freezing floor. Keep your toes cozy in the UGG Men’s Ascot Slipper.

Crafted with ultra-soft UGGplush lining and finished with full-grain leather, these shoes are so comfy, you’ll want to wear them everywhere. And since they’ve got a durable rubber outsole, you totally can!

Available in a variety of neutral colors and materials, there’s sure to be a pair you can wear wherever you go.

It may be freezing outside, but your beverage is guaranteed to be just the right temperature.

The Hydro Flask Hot Flask & Cup can keep your drinks piping hot for up to 30 hours thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation … meaning you won’t have to reheat your coffee in the middle of a long day or a road trip getaway.

Just bring it, pour it and sip it.

You can’t go wrong with a cozy hoodie this winter. The North Face Men's Evolution Simple Dome Regular Hoodie is an absolute essential for layering, whether you’re pairing it with a thermal base long-sleeve underneath or a puffer coat on top.

With split kangaroo hand pockets, ribbed cuffs and hem and a comfortable cotton-blend construction, it’s a must-have piece for cold weather adventures.

Cold weather calls for a puffer coat. This U.S. Polo Assn. Moderate Hooded Puffer Jacket is a great choice, whether freezing weather has you shivering or if your winters are a bit more mild. No matter what the climate, this coat can be paired with plenty of cozy layers to keep you warm or be worn on its own when the temperature starts rising.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!