Big Game Day Essentials: Football Tailgating

It's the season of big games, and with the highly anticipated biggest game of them all coming very soon, you'll definitely want to take a shot at one or all of these ideas to make your tailgating experience XXL!

We're throwing you a whole bunch of touchdowns! Don't choke on these spectacular items that will make your tailgates that much better, whether you're sharing them with friends and family in the house, or with fellow fans in the parking lot!

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: AMAZON TAILGATE FOOD ESSENTIALS

What better excuse to break out an all-knew, easy-to-use Electric Table Top Grill for your big game party!

This is a quick and easy way to get some patties cooked for the big game burgers that are sure to score 10 points per bite! And, after the big game, whether you're happy or sad with the result, you'll be relieved at how easy this thing is to clean.

Take your chips and dip straight to Levi's Stadium ... with this properly themed Stadium Chip and Dip Tray!

This chip and dip set is ceramic, so it doesn't feel like you're cheaply scooping up snacks from a flimsy cardboard bowl. Come on, when it's the most important kickoff of the post season, it's not just about premium games and performances ... it's also all about premium snacks!

Nothing screams tailgate more than a Tailgate Table that you get to share with all your buddies during the big game.

Pitch this little outdoor table, and you won't need anything else for the rest of your big game night. It has four beer-holders on each corner, a center bowl for chips or other snacks, and a cooler on the bottom so you don't have to go to the fridge every time you need to crack another cold one. Now, just sit back, relax, and watch the game ... and the overwhelming amount of commercials, too!

Stash your favorite drinks to stay fresh and cool for wherever you end up watching the big game, whether it's at a friend's place, your place, or the parking lot of Levi stadium! This Cooler will make sure you're chill with your drinks.

No need to carry your team like Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs are doing for the Patriots' offense! This cooler is half the weight of other brands, but still carries all you'll need for the night!

This Mini Slow Cooker is just a great reminder that just because finals might drag on and on, your food can stay nice and hot for whenever you're ready for it to check in for the big game!

This slow cooker has three settings from high, to low, to warm, making it a versatile member of your tailgate! It can feed 2+ people and is perfectly sized for small meals, snacks, sides, and dips for all stress-eaters to enjoy! Best of luck at the big game! May your team win!

