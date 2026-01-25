Couple's Spa Night Ideas for Valentine's Day

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

This Valentine's Day, skip the impossible reservations and expensive dinners.

Celebrate the love shared with your significant other by hosting the perfect spa night at home. Set the mood with sensual scents and then treat each other to some self care … and maybe a couple's massage.

From massage oils to mood-setting candles, these indulgent picks turn a quiet night in into an unforgettable Valentine's experience … no reservations required.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: COUPLE'S V-DAY AT HOME

Get a little closer with your partner by treating them to a steamy spa night at home. Set the mood and unwind with the help of this Edenika Botanicals Lavender Massage Oil.

This calming and relaxing botanical oil’s nourishing formula helps ease stress and tension, and absorbs quickly into the skin. With lavender, bergamot and aloe, it promotes a soothing environment for wherever the night takes you…

Reach a new state of relaxation with this Mo Cuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager. Whether you want to feel pampered during a Valentine’s Day movie night or are unwinding before bedtime, this portable device is like having a masseuse at home.

With eight kneading massage nodes that utilize Shiatsu-based therapy and infrared heating, your strained muscles will be soothed and your muscle tension will be eased.

Turn your home into a spa with this Aromatherapy Associates Our Favorite Moments Set. The collection of self-care products has everything you and your partner need for a night of complete relaxation to completely reset and rebalance.

From a bath and shower oil to a de-stressing muscle gel, these luxury products are designed to help you and your loved one find tranquility, achieve a restful night and emerge rejuvenated.

Pucker up! For your most luscious lips ever that your partner can’t resist, you’ll need the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask. A favorite of celebs like Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, this leave-on lip mask nourishes and hydrates while you catch some z’s, leaving you with smooth and supple looking lips.

Powered by antioxidant rich berry fruit complex, murumuru seed, coconut oil, vitamin c and shea butter. You’ll wake up in the AM feeling refreshed … and with visibly smoother, baby-soft lips.

Refresh and hydrate your skin anytime with the iconic Mario Badescu Facial Spray, formulated with aloe, herbs and rose water.

One of Martha Stewart’s beauty must-haves, this rejuvenating mist instantly calms, nourishes and revitalizes, leaving you refreshed all day … or all night. It’s the perfect final step in any skincare routine or spa night experience.