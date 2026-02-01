'The Voice' Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene Dead at 26 After Snake Bite

Ifunanya Nwangene, who appeared on Season 3 of "The Voice Nigeria" has died after suffering a snake bite.

The news was confirmed by her music choir in a Facebook post shared Sunday, the choir announced her “sudden demise,” stating she died Saturday, Jan. 31, at a Nigerian hospital due to the bite.

According to BBC Africa, Nwangene was asleep when the snake bit her, waking her up in the middle of the night. A fellow choir member told the outlet two snakes were later found inside her home. Footage circulating on social media reportedly shows a snake handler removing one of the reptiles from the residence.

She initially sought treatment at a nearby clinic, but no antivenom was available, forcing her to seek help at another hospital where she ultimately passed away.

Nwangene first gained national attention on "The Voice Nigeria" after turning two judges' chairs with her rendition of Rihanna's "Take a Bow." The audition video has since pulled in more than 80,000 views on YouTube.

At the time of her death, she was planning her first solo concert for 2026.

Ifunanya was 26.