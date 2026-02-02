Top Deals on Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme Vitamin and Supplement Brand

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kourtney Kardashian has gone all-in on her passion for health and wellness -- and now, her Lemme vitamin and supplement brand is offering up some great deals.

The brand launched in 2022, with Kardashian boasting she worked with a "team of scientists, MD's and botanists to create the cleanest-possible gummy vitamins." Since then, the gummy line has grown and even branched into liquid drops with additional health benefits.

Lemme Purr Vaginal Probiotic Gummies -- $41

Lemme Chill & Sleep Bundle -- $55

Lemme Matcha & Focus Bundle -- $55

Lemme Debloat and Smooth Bundle -- $65

Lemme GLP-1 Daily -- $63

Lemme Grow Hair Growth Supplement for Women -- $35

Lemme Irish Sea Moss Organic Liquid Drops with Vitamin D3 and Biotin -- $15

Lemme Purr Vaginal Probiotic Gummies help keep women feeling fresh.

These gummies claim to maintain healthy pH levels, vaginal health, freshness and odor with probiotic strain SNZ-1969, antioxidant Vitamin C and 100 mg of real pineapple per serving. They're also supposed to promote gut and immune system health.

"These delicious gummies not only taste amazing but also deliver noticeable results. They promote balance and freshness, leaving you feeling confident and healthy," read one 5-star review. "I love that they're made with quality ingredients and are so easy to incorporate into my routine. Finally, a product that’s effective, convenient, and enjoyable to take—highly recommend!"

The Lemme Chill and Sleep Bundle comes with two different gummies they say are designed to calm and reduce stress, while also claiming to support healthy cortisol levels to help you wake up feeling fresh.

The mixed berry Chill gummies are made with a blend of SM-66 Ashwagandha, Passionflower and Lemon Balm, while the Sleep supplements contain 5mg Melatonin, Magnesium, and L-Theanine, as well as Lavender, Chamomile and Elderberry.

"The sleep gummies are AMAZING! I get the best sleep! I take the chill gummies during the days that are overwhelming," raved one buyer on Amazon.

The Lemme Matcha & Focus Bundle is meant to nourish both your brain and body.

Lemme Matcha claims to promote energy metabolism, cellular energy and nervous system help thanks to Vitamin B12, antioxidant CoQ10 and whole-leaf green tea matcha. Caffeine-free Focus, meanwhile, are made with Cognizin Citicoline and meant to support improved focus and concentration, as well as B12, Lion's Mane & MCT Oil.

"I was pleasantly surprised on how well these work! I'm sensitive to caffeine so the matcha one helps me get my energy without the jitters and let me focus helps so much at work," wrote one satisfied customer. "Both of these are the perfect work supplements! I also have a sensitive stomach with pills so the gummies are perfect."

Focus on your gut and skin with the Lemme Debloat and Smooth Bundle.

Debloat includes Digestive Enzymes, Probiotics, and Prebiotics meant to help with bloating, gas and discomfort from hard-to-digest foots, leaving users with a "healthy gut microbiome."

Smooth, meanwhile, claims to use melon extract to promote the reduction of cellulite in thighs in just 28 days, with the help of diet and exercise.

Another weight management option is Lemme GLP-1 Daily.

Lemme says you can increase your GLP-1 levels and promote metabolic health with this supplement, which they claim uses Supresa saffron extract to reduce hunger and curb snacking after about two months of use. The gummies also use Morosil red orange extract, which supposedly reduces BMI and support fat reduction.

"I decided to try this product because I didn't want injections. I did not know Kourtney Kardashian was connected to this product," read one 5-star review. "I have to say I am impressed. I have experienced no stomach upset at all. I'm very grateful for the daily go if you know what I mean. I highly recommend this product."

Get those luscious Kardashian locks with Lemme Grow Hair Growth Supplement.

The gummy's Keratin Complex (Cynatine HNS) says it will help users "grow thicker, fuller hair in 12 weeks," while also reducing hair shredding and boosting hair shine and brightness.

"I was 9 months postpartum when I started Lemme Grow and WOW, what a difference it has made in my hair growth and breakage," shared one customer. "I wish I would have tried this much earlier in my postpartum journey because my hair became one of my biggest insecurities due to how thin it was, my bald spots and the amount of hair I would shed was unbelievable. I noticed results within the fist month of consistently using lemme grow, 3 months later and my hair has not looked this healthy, long and FULL ever."

In addition to Lemme's line of gummies, the brand also makes tincture drops -- like these Lemme Irish Sea Moss Organic Liquid Drops. One dropper daily can be taken directly by mouth, or put into a drink.

With the brand saying sea moss helps promote healthy bodily function, these drops also include Biotin and D3 for "an extra boost of beauty, immunity, brain and skin health."

"I'm not a Kardashian fan so I was very skeptical of this product. I saw an influencer I follow use it and she loved it. This is a dropper and it tastes sweet. I have lupus so my hair falls out. This has given me more growth than any other product I've tried and I've tried A LOT," read one top review. "My nails are stronger and longer and I can feel the new hairs growing."

