Skater Apparel for Former Rats and Wannabes

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Feeling nostalgic for your days of effortlessly kickflipping ... or just always wanted that skater vibe but never got beyond cruising?

Either way, our best advice is to skip the ankle pain and just be a poser.

Check out our guide, below, for ex-ratz and forever wannabes.

TMZ Cheatsheet: Skater 'Fits

Remember the good ol' days when "Viva La Bam" was playing on repeat and all you wanted to do was see how many brightly colored flannels you could rock? If you do, these Etnies are the perfect shoes to tie your look together.

These kicks get right to the point ... midnight black, low-top, and ready to take on all the tre flips you can throw at them ... that is, if you can pull a tre flip off in the first place.

If there's a ranking of the most iconic pieces of outerwear for skaters out there, this Thrasher Hoodie's definitely near the top of the list ... oversized or slightly undersized, this thing works with pretty much any look.

It's simple, as elegant as skate gear can realistically get, and really gives off the whole "yeah, I skate, so what?" attitude in an unmistakable way ... by the way, RIP Jake Phelps.

Vans Old Skools are a classic, there's no denying that -- but the Knu Skools give the tried-and-true formula loved by generations of skaters a modern update ... and plenty of cushion to boot.

Hey, the kids in Dogtown were all rocking Vans, and we think you're the right person to keep that legacy alive and push it forward ... in a fresh pair of Knu Skools, of course.

Skating means a lot of wear and tear on your clothes, and since no one likes having itchy feet when you're trying to pull off tricks, you'll probably need to switch out your socks often ... we think these Vans crew socks get the job done every time.

They're soft, understated, and can get away as formal socks if you really need them to ... or show off the logo and make a statement, your call.

Practicing ollies means lots of jumping, and if your pants are just a bit too big, they might just end up on the floor the next time you get some air ... this Volcom web belt's the perfect fix for that problem.

No need for finding the right hole with this belt ... just slip the strap right on through the clamp and you're good to go!

There's an eternal struggle between baggy, baggier, and the baggiest types of pants as to which is best for skating ... we don't know the answer, but we do know these Volcom loose fit pants get the job done every time.

Roll them up, sag them a little, do whatever you want to 'em -- just know that every ollie you actually manage to land is gonna look all the more iconic in these.

Let's say you and skating go way, way back -- like "The Bones Brigade Video Show" back -- and you're looking for something to show off your old-school charms ... bingo, this Powell Peralta T-shirt's just what you need.

Just because something's classic doesn't mean it's old ... and we think this shirt's perfect for wiping off all that sweat you'll work up carving those empty pools!